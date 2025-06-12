"They will require strengthening of spiritual support": Shmyhal called for speeding up the appointment of military chaplains
Kyiv • UNN
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal emphasized the need to strengthen the spiritual support of Ukrainian soldiers and accelerate the process of replacing military chaplains.
The soldiers of the Defense Forces need increased spiritual support. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a meeting with members of the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations said, UNN informs.
Details
According to him, there is a request in Ukraine for the process of replacing military chaplains by churches and religious organizations to happen much faster.
Another timely initiative is the creation of the Institute of Medical Chaplaincy. Currently, the relevant draft regulatory legal act is undergoing interagency approval
He emphasized that volunteers of religious organizations are doing a huge amount of work.
"This is concrete effective assistance in all communities, especially in frontline communities, where the needs are extremely high," the head of government said.
Let us remind you
In March, the first mosque for Muslim soldiers "As-Salam" was opened in Ukraine. The Koran is available in two languages: Arabic and Ukrainian.
