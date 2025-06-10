Russia Will Not Break Them: EU Ambassador to Ukraine Reacts to Night Attack on Kyiv

Katarina Maternova, emphasizing the hundreds of drones and missiles that Russia has again sent against the residents of Kyiv and the country, as well as the damage to the Delegation of the European Union in Ukraine, also noted the importance of air defense in her post on platform X.

UNN reports with reference to the page of EU Ambassador Maternova on the X network.

Details

Hundreds of Shahed drones and missiles. Another sleepless night. Fires all over Kyiv. The building next to @EUDelegationUA was badly damaged. - Katarina Maternova said in her post.

"And yet, people go to work in the morning," she continued, and noted:

Russia will not break them. - emphasized the EU Ambassador to Ukraine.

She also noted the importance of air defense systems.

Air defense saves lives. Endless gratitude to defenders and rescuers.

Let us remind you

Kyiv suffered another massive Russian attack on the night of June 10, fires, destruction of residential and non-residential buildings and damage to infrastructure were recorded in 7 different districts of the capital, 4 people were injured, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Tuesday.

Debris fell in the Desnyansky, Shevchenkivsky, Podolsky, Darnytsky and Obolonsky districts, there are wounded, damage and fires.