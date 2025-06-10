Russia Will Not Break Them: EU Ambassador to Ukraine Reacts to Night Attack on Kyiv

$41.490.09
47.370.10
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 42287 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 117216 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 82719 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 79060 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 144732 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 52857 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
June 9, 11:44 AM • 46839 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 148031 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 100025 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 47142 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Погода
+19°
3.9m/s
44%
756mm
Popular news

Explosions in Kyiv: missile and drone crash in the Desnyanskyi district

June 9, 11:09 PM • 36939 views

Kyiv under massive drone attack: there are wounded, cars are on fire

June 9, 11:50 PM • 31529 views

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, fires in almost all districts of the city.

June 10, 02:18 AM • 33386 views

The Kremlin Demands Concessions from the U.S. Regarding Ukraine for Arms Control Negotiations - ISW

02:46 AM • 23061 views

"A mine that will lead to a major war in Europe": the National Security and Defense Council warned the West amid night attacks on Kyiv and Odesa.

03:15 AM • 26344 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 144732 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 148031 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 165170 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 151690 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 241987 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Mark Rutte

Gavin Newsom

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Lithuania

United Kingdom

California

UNN Lite

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

07:28 AM • 3456 views

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

June 9, 06:25 PM • 34529 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM • 47877 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM • 80703 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 97229 views
Russia Will Not Break Them: EU Ambassador to Ukraine Reacts to Night Attack on Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

Katarína Mathernová emphasized the importance of air defense after the night attack by Russia on Kyiv, which damaged an EU building. Despite the destruction, Ukrainians continue to work.

Russia Will Not Break Them: EU Ambassador to Ukraine Reacts to Night Attack on Kyiv

Katarina Maternova, emphasizing the hundreds of drones and missiles that Russia has again sent against the residents of Kyiv and the country, as well as the damage to the Delegation of the European Union in Ukraine, also noted the importance of air defense in her post on platform X.

UNN reports with reference to the page of EU Ambassador Maternova on the X network.

Details

Hundreds of Shahed drones and missiles. Another sleepless night. Fires all over Kyiv. The building next to @EUDelegationUA was badly damaged.

- Katarina Maternova said in her post.

"And yet, people go to work in the morning," she continued, and noted:

Russia will not break them.

- emphasized the EU Ambassador to Ukraine.

She also noted the importance of air defense systems.

Air defense saves lives. Endless gratitude to defenders and rescuers.

Let us remind you

Kyiv suffered another massive Russian attack on the night of June 10, fires, destruction of residential and non-residential buildings and damage to infrastructure were recorded in 7 different districts of the capital, 4 people were injured, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Tuesday.

 Debris fell in the Desnyansky, Shevchenkivsky, Podolsky, Darnytsky and Obolonsky districts, there are wounded, damage and fires.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPoliticsKyiv
Shahed-136
European Union
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
