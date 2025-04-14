They took it under the pretext of fuel costs, for chargers: Chinese prisoners of war told how the Russians took their money

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3170 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 20697 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17148 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22191 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31324 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 65192 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60869 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34135 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59692 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107028 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.2m/s
55%
Popular news

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45936 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 48011 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53428 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24799 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 8116 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 20643 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53825 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 65149 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 60830 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167757 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 25068 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21487 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 23098 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24972 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27589 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

They took it under the pretext of fuel costs, for chargers: Chinese prisoners of war told how the Russians took their money

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8444 views

Chinese prisoners of war said that the Russians took their money under the pretext of fuel and chargers. They hope that Beijing will help with the exchange.

They took it under the pretext of fuel costs, for chargers: Chinese prisoners of war told how the Russians took their money

Chinese prisoners Zhang Renbo and Wang Guangjun said that the money they received for fighting against Ukraine was taken away by the Russians under the pretext of fuel costs and chargers.

They stated this during a press conference, reports UNN.

Details

All documents were in Russian, and communication was usually done with gestures or certain signs. We didn't know exactly how much we were supposed to receive, we only knew what the ranks were: 80 thousand, 160 thousand, 200 thousand and 260 thousand Russian rubles, but we didn't know exactly how much we were supposed to receive," - said Guangjun.

- said Guangjun.

Renbo said that he received a card to which he received the amount of 200 thousand rubles, but he did not actually use this card.

In fact, this money, even together with the phone on which the application related to the card was installed, was periodically taken away by the Russians and spent under the pretext of fuel costs, chargers, and so on.

- said Renbo.

Recall

Chinese citizens who were taken prisoner hope that Beijing will help facilitate an exchange between Ukraine and Russia, and they will be able to return to their homeland.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarNews of the World
Beijing
Ukraine
Brent
$65.24
Bitcoin
$84,040.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,323.26
Ethereum
$1,583.09