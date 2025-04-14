They took it under the pretext of fuel costs, for chargers: Chinese prisoners of war told how the Russians took their money

Chinese prisoners Zhang Renbo and Wang Guangjun said that the money they received for fighting against Ukraine was taken away by the Russians under the pretext of fuel costs and chargers.

They stated this during a press conference, reports UNN.

Details

All documents were in Russian, and communication was usually done with gestures or certain signs. We didn't know exactly how much we were supposed to receive, we only knew what the ranks were: 80 thousand, 160 thousand, 200 thousand and 260 thousand Russian rubles, but we didn't know exactly how much we were supposed to receive," - said Guangjun. - said Guangjun.

Renbo said that he received a card to which he received the amount of 200 thousand rubles, but he did not actually use this card.

In fact, this money, even together with the phone on which the application related to the card was installed, was periodically taken away by the Russians and spent under the pretext of fuel costs, chargers, and so on. - said Renbo.

Recall

Chinese citizens who were taken prisoner hope that Beijing will help facilitate an exchange between Ukraine and Russia, and they will be able to return to their homeland.