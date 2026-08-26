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May be looking for ways to advance toward Druzhkivka - Defense Forces described the Russians’ tactics in the Kostiantynivka direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

Groups of occupiers are attempting to outflank Ukrainian positions in the Kostiantynivka direction.

May be looking for ways to advance toward Druzhkivka - Defense Forces described the Russians’ tactics in the Kostiantynivka direction

Russian forces in the Kostiantynivka sector continue to use the tactic of infiltration by small infantry groups, attempting to bypass Ukrainian positions and seeking "favorable conditions for movement already toward such a settlement as, for example, Druzhkivka," said on Wednesday the chief sergeant of the 93rd Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar," Vitalii Piasetskyi, call sign "Stokhid," on the air of "Suspilne Studio," UNN reports.

Details

"We are observing the same enemy tactic that it has already been using for many months — the tactic of infiltration by small groups of one or two people. The only difference observed now is that the direction of the enemy's efforts has shifted. Previously, it tried to develop success somewhere from the Kostiantynivka side, (…) but now the direction has shifted more toward the junction of two units — the 93rd (Brigade) and the First Corps "Azov." The enemy is trying to wedge in there, "infiltrate," bypass the brigade's area of responsibility, (...) and attempt to seep northward, (…) creating the preconditions for some possible future partial encirclement of the brigade's area of responsibility if it achieves success somewhere," Piasetskyi said. "For now, we are stopping these attempts, (...), detecting the enemy, striking it with fire, and destroying it to a great extent."

At the same time, he pointed out that "the weather is still favorable for the enemy's concealed movement and accumulation, but we think that the number of enemy casualties will increase in the near future, because infiltrating across the fields," when the leaves fall, "will be significantly more difficult."

"As far as I understand, the enemy is trying to bypass even our brigade's area of responsibility for a reason — this creates favorable conditions for movement toward such a settlement as, for example, Druzhkivka," Piasetskyi noted. "And again, if it achieves success somewhere in this, and it hopes to do so and is making efforts toward it," he added, this would complicate Ukrainian logistics.

He added that the enemy "has clear plans (...), has certain deadlines, and by the end of the year they want to seize Donetsk region, the entire Kramatorsk-Kostiantynivka agglomeration consisting of several cities."

Russians increased activity in Kupiansk direction, with pressure moving toward bridgehead near Oskil, Trehubov says25.08.26, 16:35 • 3158 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Druzhkivka
Donetsk Oblast
Suspilne
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk