Russians increased activity in Kupiansk direction, with pressure moving toward bridgehead near Oskil, Trehubov says

The enemy has increased activity in the Kupiansk direction, with the pressure primarily moving toward the Ukrainian bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Oskil River, Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces Grouping, said on the air during the telethon on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Activity has increased again, but this happens in a sinusoidal pattern for us: sometimes it declines in the South Slobozhanskyi direction and increases in the Kupiansk direction, but I would say these are seasonal situations. In the Kupiansk direction, the pressure is, one way or another, primarily directed toward what I would call the Ukrainian bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Oskil River, where the enemy has been trying to break through for a long time, where the enemy is actively trying to pass through the center of the territory held by the Ukrainians, toward Ukrainian Vuzlove, and sufficiently high activity is constantly maintained there. However, it is sometimes also supplemented by activity to the north, directly from the city of Kupiansk on the western bank of the Oskil River, where the Russians are trying to infiltrate the city directly," the spokesperson said.

"In the city itself and on the western bank, it is a little easier; on the eastern bank, it is a little more difficult because of logistical challenges and the fact that the Russians are located on several sides simultaneously," Trehubov noted.

The Russians are trying to reduce the AFU bridgehead near the Oskil River