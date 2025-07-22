They had a number of drug laboratories with a monthly turnover of over UAH 7 million: members of the criminal organization will be sent to court

$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 9488 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
02:31 PM • 22580 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 25832 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
12:59 PM • 27518 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
12:27 PM • 35474 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 35435 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
11:15 AM • 32080 views
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
July 22, 10:50 AM • 25287 views
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
July 22, 08:08 AM • 32171 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
July 22, 07:27 AM • 56551 views
Defense needs $120 billion next year, half of which is planned to be received with the support of allies - Shmyhal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
0m/s
79%
743mm
Popular news
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 116763 views
Drones attacked petrochemical giant in Russia's Samara region: video and all detailsJuly 22, 07:00 AM • 55735 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 114084 views
Iran said it would not stop uranium enrichment ahead of European talksJuly 22, 07:38 AM • 59901 views
The Rada supported the bill on amendments to the Criminal Code regarding the powers of NABU and SAPJuly 22, 10:41 AM • 82005 views
Publications
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 49280 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 115175 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 117839 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions LeagueJuly 22, 06:19 AM • 115422 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 147229 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
China
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 160551 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 253482 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 266610 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 261184 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 259150 views
Actual
Time (magazine)
Brent Crude
Diia (service)
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

They had a number of drug laboratories with a monthly turnover of over UAH 7 million: members of the criminal organization will be sent to court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 444 views

The case against nine members of a drug organization that manufactured and distributed drugs throughout Ukraine has been sent to court. The perpetrators set up nine laboratories and six warehouses, and the monthly turnover reached over 7 million hryvnias.

They had a number of drug laboratories with a monthly turnover of over UAH 7 million: members of the criminal organization will be sent to court

A case has been sent to court against members of a large-scale drug organization that manufactured and distributed drugs throughout Ukraine. The perpetrators set up nine laboratories and six warehouses, sold drugs through Telegram, and delivered them via stashes and delivery services. According to investigators' estimates, the monthly turnover of the "goods" reached over 7 million hryvnias. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, according to UNN.

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office have sent an indictment to court against a criminal organization of 9 participants who were engaged in the manufacture and sale of drugs throughout the country. The "goods" were delivered to customers using logistics companies' services, as well as by laying "stashes." To sell the prohibited substances, the accomplices created and administered a number of Telegram channels, which they used to coordinate orders and communicate with "clients." 

- the post says.

As stated, in October 2024, law enforcement officers conducted a special operation, during which they carried out 46 searches in four regions and the capital. They "liquidated 9 drug laboratories and 6 warehouses where drugs and psychotropics were stored."

The capacities of these drug laboratories, as reported by prosecutors, allowed for the production of about 50 kilograms of drug products per month, which "at 'black' market prices amounts to over 7 million hryvnias."

In total, during the pre-trial investigation, drugs worth over 55 million hryvnias at "black market" prices were discovered and seized.

The accused are charged with participation in a criminal organization, illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment of narcotic drugs or precursors or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues, as well as organization or maintenance of places for illegal use, production or manufacture of narcotic drugs 

- reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

Ukraine eliminated a drug smuggling channel worth UAH 7 million: operation details07.07.25, 17:05 • 1423 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
Telegram
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9