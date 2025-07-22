They had a number of drug laboratories with a monthly turnover of over UAH 7 million: members of the criminal organization will be sent to court

A case has been sent to court against members of a large-scale drug organization that manufactured and distributed drugs throughout Ukraine. The perpetrators set up nine laboratories and six warehouses, sold drugs through Telegram, and delivered them via stashes and delivery services. According to investigators' estimates, the monthly turnover of the "goods" reached over 7 million hryvnias. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, according to UNN.

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office have sent an indictment to court against a criminal organization of 9 participants who were engaged in the manufacture and sale of drugs throughout the country. The "goods" were delivered to customers using logistics companies' services, as well as by laying "stashes." To sell the prohibited substances, the accomplices created and administered a number of Telegram channels, which they used to coordinate orders and communicate with "clients." - the post says.

As stated, in October 2024, law enforcement officers conducted a special operation, during which they carried out 46 searches in four regions and the capital. They "liquidated 9 drug laboratories and 6 warehouses where drugs and psychotropics were stored."

The capacities of these drug laboratories, as reported by prosecutors, allowed for the production of about 50 kilograms of drug products per month, which "at 'black' market prices amounts to over 7 million hryvnias."

In total, during the pre-trial investigation, drugs worth over 55 million hryvnias at "black market" prices were discovered and seized.

The accused are charged with participation in a criminal organization, illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment of narcotic drugs or precursors or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues, as well as organization or maintenance of places for illegal use, production or manufacture of narcotic drugs - reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

