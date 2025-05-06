They glorified the Rashists and waited for the capture of Kyiv: SBU exposed three clergymen of the UOC (MP)

$41.600.11
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports
Exclusive
01:27 PM • 7084 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

12:34 PM • 15986 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

11:40 AM • 40974 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
10:24 AM • 34868 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 73238 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 51009 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 53247 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 99541 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 48092 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
May 6, 04:00 AM • 41150 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Publications
Exclusives
Broadcast
They glorified the Rashists and waited for the capture of Kyiv: SBU exposed three clergymen of the UOC (MP)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1242 views

SBU has notified three priests of the UOC (MP) of suspicion of justifying the aggression of the Russian Federation. They were waiting for the capture of Kyiv and glorified the occupiers, they face up to 8 years in prison.

They glorified the Rashists and waited for the capture of Kyiv: SBU exposed three clergymen of the UOC (MP)

Three clerics of the UOC (MP) in two regions of Ukraine, during sermons, justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, glorified the invaders and waited for the capture of Kyiv and Cherkasy region. They were notified of suspicion, the clergymen face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property. This is reported by the SBU, reports UNN.

Details

According to the case materials, during sermons and communication with parishioners, the defendants justified the crimes of the Kremlin and called for support for the occupiers.

... in the Kyiv region, the head of one of the religious communities of the UOC (MP) of the Fastiv district was exposed, who in conversations with parishioners glorified the rashists and expressed hope for the capture of the region

- the post reads.

In addition, according to the SBU, the priest spread fakes about the Defense Forces and denied the aggressor's air strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the defendant had been living in Luhansk region for a long time, but after the start of the full-scale war, he moved to Kyiv region and headed one of the local parishes.

In Cherkasy region, two more pro-Kremlin agitators were detained. They turned out to be the rector of the church and a monk of the men's monastery of the UOC (MP), who praised Putin and the occupation groups of the Russian Federation

- added in the SBU.

Also, both clerics, as noted, hoped for the capture of the central region of Ukraine.

It is documented that the head of the church regularly sent messages to the parishioners in messengers in support of the occupation of the eastern regions of Ukraine.

Forensic linguistic examinations confirmed the information and subversive activities of the clerics in favor of the Russian Federation. During the searches, pro-Kremlin literature and mobile phones with evidence of the spread of Russian propaganda were found in the defendants.

Currently, SBU investigators have notified them of suspicion under Part 1, 2, 3 of Art. 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants). The perpetrators face up to 8 years of liberty with confiscation of property

– reported in the SBU.

Made business on trophy weapons: dealers from four regions of Ukraine were detained05.05.25, 17:35 • 8842 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
Cherkasy Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv
