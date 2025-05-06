They glorified the Rashists and waited for the capture of Kyiv: SBU exposed three clergymen of the UOC (MP)

Three clerics of the UOC (MP) in two regions of Ukraine, during sermons, justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, glorified the invaders and waited for the capture of Kyiv and Cherkasy region. They were notified of suspicion, the clergymen face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property. This is reported by the SBU, reports UNN.

Details

According to the case materials, during sermons and communication with parishioners, the defendants justified the crimes of the Kremlin and called for support for the occupiers.

... in the Kyiv region, the head of one of the religious communities of the UOC (MP) of the Fastiv district was exposed, who in conversations with parishioners glorified the rashists and expressed hope for the capture of the region - the post reads.

In addition, according to the SBU, the priest spread fakes about the Defense Forces and denied the aggressor's air strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the defendant had been living in Luhansk region for a long time, but after the start of the full-scale war, he moved to Kyiv region and headed one of the local parishes.

In Cherkasy region, two more pro-Kremlin agitators were detained. They turned out to be the rector of the church and a monk of the men's monastery of the UOC (MP), who praised Putin and the occupation groups of the Russian Federation - added in the SBU.

Also, both clerics, as noted, hoped for the capture of the central region of Ukraine.

It is documented that the head of the church regularly sent messages to the parishioners in messengers in support of the occupation of the eastern regions of Ukraine.

Forensic linguistic examinations confirmed the information and subversive activities of the clerics in favor of the Russian Federation. During the searches, pro-Kremlin literature and mobile phones with evidence of the spread of Russian propaganda were found in the defendants.

Currently, SBU investigators have notified them of suspicion under Part 1, 2, 3 of Art. 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants). The perpetrators face up to 8 years of liberty with confiscation of property – reported in the SBU.

