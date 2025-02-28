They don't like each other: Trump on Zelensky's meeting with Putin
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump said that the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin could not be amicable because of mutual hostility. The US president also noted that he supports both sides of the conflict.
US President Donald Trump has said that the meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cannot be amicable, UNN reports.
Trump was asked if there would be a meeting between Putin and Zelensky, to which he replied that "they don't like each other.
"This cannot be an amicable meeting. The United States cannot allow it," Trump said.
U.S. President Donald Trump saidthat he is in favor of both Ukraine and Russia.