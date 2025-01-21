They discussed finding ways to a just and lasting peace: Zelenskyy meets with President of Switzerland

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
The President of Ukraine met with Karin Keller-Sutter to discuss peace and humanitarian aid. The parties paid attention to financing the construction of bomb shelters in Ukrainian schools.

In Davos, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Switzerland Karin Keller-Sutter, UNN reports citing the Presidential Office.

Details

The Head of State expressed gratitude for the humanitarian and political support of Ukraine by Switzerland, particularly for holding the first Peace Summit and participation in the majority of thematic conferences based on the Peace Formula following its results.

According to the OP, Zelenskyy and Keller-Sutter discussed finding ways to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and the whole of Europe, as well as the importance of coordination with partners.

"One of the key topics of the meeting was Switzerland's participation in humanitarian initiatives in Ukraine. The presidents paid attention to financial mechanisms for the implementation of projects to build bomb shelters in Ukrainian schools and other recovery assistance packages," the OP added.

