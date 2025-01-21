They discussed finding ways to a just and lasting peace: Zelenskyy meets with President of Switzerland

In Davos, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Switzerland Karin Keller-Sutter, UNN reports citing the Presidential Office.

Details

The Head of State expressed gratitude for the humanitarian and political support of Ukraine by Switzerland, particularly for holding the first Peace Summit and participation in the majority of thematic conferences based on the Peace Formula following its results.

According to the OP, Zelenskyy and Keller-Sutter discussed finding ways to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and the whole of Europe, as well as the importance of coordination with partners.

"One of the key topics of the meeting was Switzerland's participation in humanitarian initiatives in Ukraine. The presidents paid attention to financial mechanisms for the implementation of projects to build bomb shelters in Ukrainian schools and other recovery assistance packages," the OP added.