“They demonstrate a stable positive dynamic”: Kravchenko spoke about how much revenues to local budgets have increased
Kyiv • UNN
In the first 5 months of 2025, local budgets of Ukraine were replenished by UAH 201 billion, which is 18.4% more than last year. The largest revenues are personal income tax.
In 5 months of this year, revenues to local budgets increased by 18.4% compared to the corresponding figure last year, and in total they were replenished by UAH 201 billion. This was announced by the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.
Local budgets of Ukraine demonstrate a stable positive trend. In 5 months of this year, revenues to local budgets increased by 18.4% compared to the corresponding figure last year. In total, almost UAH 201 billion was received in January-May
He noted that the main sources of budget replenishment are:
- personal income tax - UAH 112.1 billion (+ 20.2% to last year's figure);
- single tax - UAH 35.4 billion (+ 13.5%);
- corporate income tax - UAH 17.7 billion (+ 21.1%);
- property tax - UAH 22.4 billion (+ 14.8%);
- excise tax on excisable goods (products) produced in Ukraine - more than UAH 1 billion (+ 64.7%);
- tourist tax - UAH 132 million (+ 33.8%);
- environmental tax - UAH 749.8 million (+ 3.9%).
Together with communities, we are systematically working to improve the efficiency of tax administration. After all, these are financial resources that should be used to implement strategic projects - infrastructure, educational and social programs
Let us remind you
In 5 months of 2025, revenues to the state budget from excise tax exceeded last year's by 48.7%.