"They constantly play dirty tricks and do nasty things": Russia's State Duma called on Russians to stop using iPhones
Kyiv • UNN
Russian lawmaker Svinцов said that Apple could allegedly remotely block devices in Russia. The company refused to install RuStore and Max.
Andrey Svintsov, deputy chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Information Policy, called on Russians to gradually stop using Apple devices. The lawmaker said that the company could allegedly remotely block the devices, The Moscow Times reports, according to UNN.
Details
According to Svintsov, buying expensive Apple gadgets is "risky" because, due to sanctions, the American company could allegedly turn them into a "brick" at any moment.
We see how many Western services, and American ones first and foremost, are constantly playing nasty tricks and doing nasty things to our citizens
A conflict has arisen between Russia and Apple
Svintsov advised Russians to switch to "more universal devices" and be more cautious about purchasing Apple products.
The company stopped officially selling its devices in Russia after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine; however, new iPhones continue to enter the Russian market through parallel imports.
An additional conflict arose over the Russian authorities' requirement to install RuStore and the state messenger Max on gadgets. Apple refused to comply with this requirement, after which the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service opened a case against the company in August.
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