"They are not winning, and we are not losing" - Zelenskyy spoke about the complexity of the territorial issue

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Sky News that it is very difficult to talk about territories - how to return all the land today - it is very difficult, but Russia also cannot do it on the battlefield - "that's why they are not winning, and we are not losing," writes UNN.

Zelenskyy, as stated, was asked if Ukraine could win the war.

"It depends on what people mean when they say 'victory.' And in fact, it's very difficult to talk about territories. First, how to return all the land today - it's very difficult. And it will be too many human losses... But what's good is that Russia also cannot do it on the battlefield. That's why they are not winning, and we are not losing," Zelenskyy said.

"But regarding the surrender of the fortress cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, he was unequivocal - that would be a red line," the publication writes.

"This is our territory, and it sounds incredibly strange why we should retreat from our land? Why did they occupy it, our land, and no one can push them out," Zelenskyy said.

"If we leave this territory, as you said, for example, from Sloviansk, right now, at this very moment, 200,000 people who are there now will be occupied by the Russians. Who told Russia that these people are ready to be Russian people? And if not, they will kill them or push them to the front, or send them to prison," the President noted.

When asked how close Ukraine is to achieving peace, he, as the publication writes, "said there is a window between now and the midterm elections in America in November."

"Now I think we have a chance. Between us, what I actually think about next year... depends on these months, whether we will have a chance to end the war by autumn. Before the elections, important, influential elections in the United States. If peace can be achieved, we will have it, now we have this window," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said he is ready to meet with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, for negotiations and will do everything to achieve peace.

He said the US has the power to end the war but must put more pressure on Moscow.

"The United States is even stronger than they think they are. And I really think so. And they are really putting pressure on Putin. They can stop this war," Zelenskyy said.

But he called on the administration in Washington to strengthen sanctions against the families of the Russian leadership and provide Ukraine with more modern weapons, arguing that only increased pressure would make Moscow take negotiations seriously.

Zelenskyy also spoke openly about his relationship with US President Donald Trump, describing it as "not simple," but emphasized that Ukraine's relations go beyond "personalities."

