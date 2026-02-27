"They are not winning, and we are not losing" - Zelenskyy spoke about the complexity of the territorial issue

$43.210.03
51.020.06
ukenru
February 26, 10:38 PM • 17064 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 32223 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 30095 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 31018 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 27824 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 43187 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 21814 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 104942 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 46881 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 54145 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
76%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Smartphone market expects record decline in 2026 due to shortage and rising memory pricesFebruary 26, 11:51 PM • 5172 views
Vatican issues postage stamp depicting blacked-out Kyiv cathedral in support of UkrainiansPhotoFebruary 27, 12:34 AM • 5768 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk04:23 AM • 11529 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1280 occupiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a dayPhoto04:46 AM • 13789 views
Pakistan's Defense Minister announces the start of an "open war" with Afghanistan05:00 AM • 10303 views
Publications
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 43185 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changesFebruary 26, 01:46 PM • 35572 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 104938 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 79624 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 83597 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleh Syniehubov
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Geneva
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk04:23 AM • 11551 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 14115 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 45211 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 54999 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 57376 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
Lockheed P-3 Orion

"They are not winning, and we are not losing" - Zelenskyy spoke about the complexity of the territorial issue

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in an interview with Sky News that regaining all territories is difficult, but Russia cannot win on the battlefield. The President emphasized that surrendering Sloviansk and Kramatorsk is a red line for Ukraine.

"They are not winning, and we are not losing" - Zelenskyy spoke about the complexity of the territorial issue

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Sky News that it is very difficult to talk about territories - how to return all the land today - it is very difficult, but Russia also cannot do it on the battlefield - "that's why they are not winning, and we are not losing," writes UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy, as stated, was asked if Ukraine could win the war.

"It depends on what people mean when they say 'victory.' And in fact, it's very difficult to talk about territories. First, how to return all the land today - it's very difficult. And it will be too many human losses... But what's good is that Russia also cannot do it on the battlefield. That's why they are not winning, and we are not losing," Zelenskyy said.

"But regarding the surrender of the fortress cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, he was unequivocal - that would be a red line," the publication writes.

"This is our territory, and it sounds incredibly strange why we should retreat from our land? Why did they occupy it, our land, and no one can push them out," Zelenskyy said.

"If we leave this territory, as you said, for example, from Sloviansk, right now, at this very moment, 200,000 people who are there now will be occupied by the Russians. Who told Russia that these people are ready to be Russian people? And if not, they will kill them or push them to the front, or send them to prison," the President noted.

When asked how close Ukraine is to achieving peace, he, as the publication writes, "said there is a window between now and the midterm elections in America in November."

"Now I think we have a chance. Between us, what I actually think about next year... depends on these months, whether we will have a chance to end the war by autumn. Before the elections, important, influential elections in the United States. If peace can be achieved, we will have it, now we have this window," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said he is ready to meet with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, for negotiations and will do everything to achieve peace.

He said the US has the power to end the war but must put more pressure on Moscow.

"The United States is even stronger than they think they are. And I really think so. And they are really putting pressure on Putin. They can stop this war," Zelenskyy said.

But he called on the administration in Washington to strengthen sanctions against the families of the Russian leadership and provide Ukraine with more modern weapons, arguing that only increased pressure would make Moscow take negotiations seriously.

Zelenskyy also spoke openly about his relationship with US President Donald Trump, describing it as "not simple," but emphasized that Ukraine's relations go beyond "personalities."

The next trilateral meeting is likely to take place in Abu Dhabi in early March - Zelenskyy26.02.26, 22:09 • 11218 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Sloviansk
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kramatorsk