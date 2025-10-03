"There will be no concert": Russian-speaking rappers' performance canceled in Kyiv

On Friday, October 3, a concert of musicians was scheduled in one of Kyiv's bars: Russian-language rap was supposed to be performed there. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

The event was scheduled for 4:30 PM at Panorama Bar on Holosiivskyi Avenue 132.

It was also reported that a concert featuring the performer Andrew Skat was scheduled for 4:30 PM.

In addition, it is reported that even minors can attend such concerts. The ticket price is from 400 to 500 hryvnias.

For those who forgot, I remind you: the Kyiv City Council imposed a moratorium on the public use of Russian-language cultural products in Kyiv back in 2023. - wrote Tkachenko.

He also appealed to law enforcement officers.

There will be no "concert". No one will tolerate "Russian rap" in the capital of Ukraine. - added the official.

In turn, the performer Andrew Skat announced the cancellation of the concert on October 3.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the performance of Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko was canceled in Romania. She supports Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.