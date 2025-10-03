"There will be no concert": Russian-speaking rappers' performance canceled in Kyiv

$41.280.05
48.500.13
ukenru
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 8090 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 14287 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
08:00 AM • 12984 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
07:29 AM • 14721 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
06:22 AM • 14133 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
06:14 AM • 13935 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM • 17791 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM • 30568 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 52435 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM • 42954 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3.7m/s
73%
756mm
Popular news
The US is pressuring Greece to sell some Mirage fighters to Ukraine through the PURL mechanismOctober 3, 01:14 AM • 13067 views
Over 20 flights canceled at Munich airport due to unknown drones - ReutersOctober 3, 01:34 AM • 21673 views
Diver team finds $1 million treasure of Spanish jewels off Florida coastPhotoOctober 3, 03:34 AM • 16864 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter05:32 AM • 25776 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media07:40 AM • 7638 views
Publications
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 8090 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 14287 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter05:32 AM • 25864 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 43151 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 51136 views
Actual people
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Trump
Nicole Kidman
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Poltava Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media07:40 AM • 7794 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 23814 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 66980 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 74699 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 55367 views
Actual
Financial Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander
Kh-59

"There will be no concert": Russian-speaking rappers' performance canceled in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, announced the cancellation of a Russian-language rap concert at Panorama Bar, scheduled for October 3. The event, which was supposed to take place at 4:30 PM, will not happen.

"There will be no concert": Russian-speaking rappers' performance canceled in Kyiv

On Friday, October 3, a concert of musicians was scheduled in one of Kyiv's bars: Russian-language rap was supposed to be performed there. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

The event was scheduled for 4:30 PM at Panorama Bar on Holosiivskyi Avenue 132.

It was also reported that a concert featuring the performer Andrew Skat was scheduled for 4:30 PM.

In addition, it is reported that even minors can attend such concerts. The ticket price is from 400 to 500 hryvnias.

For those who forgot, I remind you: the Kyiv City Council imposed a moratorium on the public use of Russian-language cultural products in Kyiv back in 2023.

- wrote Tkachenko.

He also appealed to law enforcement officers.

There will be no "concert". No one will tolerate "Russian rap" in the capital of Ukraine.

- added the official.

In turn, the performer Andrew Skat announced the cancellation of the concert on October 3.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the performance of Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko was canceled in Romania. She supports Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCultureKyiv
Kyiv City Council
Romania
Ukraine
Kyiv