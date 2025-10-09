There will be consequences for leaders: Zelenskyy threatened dismissals at local levels due to delays in recovery after Russian strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that everyone will have to carry out internal work at the community and regional levels after Russian strikes. If not, there will be consequences for the leaders. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

Today, the President held a meeting with the Prime Minister, the Minister of Energy, and the head of NJSC "Naftogaz" on the main issues of our preparation for winter, as well as recovery in the regions after Russian strikes.

Virtually every morning, there are new tasks for our energy workers, for repair crews. Russian strikes do not stop; civilian infrastructure, energy infrastructure are the main targets for the Russians. We will resist. We are resisting. And it is important that partners are ready to help us. We have determined who to contact and what exactly needs to be achieved in the coming weeks. Internal work at the community and regional levels will also have to be carried out by everyone. Otherwise, there will be consequences for the leaders. - added Zelenskyy.

