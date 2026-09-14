There were 225 clashes at the front; Ukrainian forces eliminated 62 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff reported.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 225 combat engagements at the front; Ukrainian forces eliminated 62 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction, with another 15 wounded, reports UNN, citing the General Staff’s update.

In total, since the beginning of this day, 225 combat engagements have taken place. The aggressor launched 55 air strikes using 190 guided aerial bombs, deployed 6,183 kamikaze drones for attacks, and carried out 1,724 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements - the update says.

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, two enemy assault operations have been recorded since the beginning of the day. The enemy carried out one air strike using one guided aerial bomb and shelled the positions of our troops and settlements 50 times.

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units three times toward the settlements of Kozacha Lopan, Lyman and Obukhivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted to improve its positions eight times, conducting assault operations toward Radkivka, Tyshchenkivka, Monachynivka and Kindrashivka. Five of these attacks are still ongoing.

Six attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman direction near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Lyman and Yampil.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped seven attempts by the invaders to advance near the settlements of Ozerne, Kryva Luka and Mykolaivka. Two battles are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian invaders did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 27 enemy assaults near the settlement of Kostiantynivka and toward Novoselivka, Illinivka, Dovha Balka, Rusyn Yar, Toretsk, Vilne and Stepove. Two attacks are ongoing.

The enemy carried out 22 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance toward the settlements of Hannivka, Bilytske, Dobropillia, Svitle, Matiiasheve, Serhiivka, Udachne, Molodetske and Novopidhorodne. One assault operation is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 62 occupiers were eliminated here today and 15 were wounded; six vehicles, a special-purpose piece of equipment, two UAV command posts, a fuel and lubricants depot, and 36 personnel shelters were destroyed. Five vehicles, nine UAV command posts and 123 personnel shelters were damaged. A total of 298 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near the settlements of Rizdvianka, Dobropillia and Charivne. One of these assaults is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attempted to advance toward Shcherbaky and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the occupiers did not conduct any offensive operations.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the other directions, the General Staff concluded.

The enemy lost 1,700 people in the war in Ukraine over the past day - General Staff