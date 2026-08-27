There were 206 combat engagements, and the enemy launched 6,500 drones — the General Staff on the situation at the front

In total, since the beginning of this day, 206 combat engagements have taken place on the front. The enemy launched 6.5 thousand drones and dropped 188 guided aerial bombs, and is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's briefing.

The aggressor carried out 61 airstrikes using 188 guided aerial bombs, deployed 6,538 kamikaze drones for strikes, and carried out 2,385 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas - the briefing says.

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked twice and carried out 40 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, two of them using MLRS.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 11 times toward the populated areas of Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, Hrafske, Rubizhne, Starytsia, Dovhenke, Radkivka, Okhrimivka, and Chuhunivka. Three enemy assault operations are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted no offensive operations.

Eight attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman direction in the areas of the populated areas of Novyi Myr and Novoselivka and near Lyman. Two of these attacks are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped three attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the populated areas of Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian invaders conducted no assault operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 23 enemy assaults in the areas of the populated areas of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novoselivka, Rusyn Yar, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka, and Kucheriv Yar. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

The enemy carried out 36 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance toward the populated areas of Bilytske, Dobropillia, Hannivka, Chernihivka, Svit le, Vasylivka, and Serhiivka, and in the areas of Molodetske, Novopidh vadne, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Novopavlivka. One attack is ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 42 occupiers were eliminated here today and 24 were wounded; four vehicles, two special-purpose pieces of equipment, and 38 shelters for enemy personnel were destroyed. Four guns, one vehicle, three UAV control posts, and 68 shelters for enemy personnel were damaged. A total of 236 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out two attacks toward Myrne and Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks toward the populated areas of Vozdvyzhivka and Chervona Krynytsia.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders stopped two attempts by the enemy to advance in the area of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka. The battle is ongoing.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy attempted to improve its positions once.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the other directions, the General Staff summarized.

There were 229 combat engagements at the front over the past day — General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine