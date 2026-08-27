There were 206 combat engagements, and the enemy launched 6,500 drones — the General Staff on the situation at the front

$44.570.1052.010.08
ukenru
06:55 PM • 5396 views
The city may be left without electricity and heating for a long time due to Russian attacks — Kherson residents urged to evacuate
Exclusive
03:58 PM • 25089 views
Schools ahead of September 1: Does Kyiv face a shortage of places for students?
02:23 PM • 21709 views
Prince Harry and Meghan returned to the United Kingdom with their children for an "extended period" - media
August 27, 01:27 PM • 39586 views
Autumn tree pruning: when to do it and which branches to removePhoto
August 27, 12:24 PM • 32690 views
In Nepal and China, the number of people missing due to floods has risen to 1,450
August 27, 11:55 AM • 31522 views
Consequences of the Russian shelling of Boryspil district — photo reportPhoto
August 27, 11:02 AM • 23455 views
Due to Russian shelling, several dozen trains are delayed, with some delayed by more than 10 hours, Ukrzaliznytsia reports
August 27, 10:48 AM • 36658 views
Russians attacked the Kherson CHP plant again with four guided aerial bombs, destroying the equipment - Naftogaz
August 27, 09:50 AM • 36088 views
More than 86,000 children have been born in Kyiv during the full-scale war PhotoVideo
August 27, 09:43 AM • 27338 views
Russia plans an additional mobilization of 600,000 people in 2026–2027 - intelligence
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
1.9m/s
59%
752mm
Popular news
The number of people injured in the Russian strike on a shopping center in Kharkiv has increasedAugust 27, 10:23 AM • 26583 views
The floods in Nepal have already claimed the lives of more than 330 people, with over 900 missingAugust 27, 10:37 AM • 41112 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: number of injured rises to threePhotoAugust 27, 10:43 AM • 13509 views
In Kyiv, the aftermath of the Russian attack has already been recorded in five districts; a school was affectedAugust 27, 11:55 AM • 6504 views
History and Features of Czech Cuisine02:09 PM • 27089 views
Publications
Schools ahead of September 1: Does Kyiv face a shortage of places for students?
Exclusive
03:58 PM • 25089 views
History and Features of Czech Cuisine02:09 PM • 27222 views
Autumn tree pruning: when to do it and which branches to removePhotoAugust 27, 01:27 PM • 39586 views
How to properly bake in foil so that meat, vegetables, and fish remain juicyAugust 27, 06:59 AM • 98237 views
New deferment rules for mobilization: lawmakers want to grant it to single parentsAugust 26, 04:14 PM • 100035 views
Actual people
Maia Sandu
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Moldova
Nepal
Chisinau
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhotoAugust 27, 12:07 AM • 77375 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 61006 views
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 83755 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 81546 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 82587 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Heating
Coca-Cola
El País
Gold

There were 206 combat engagements, and the enemy launched 6,500 drones — the General Staff on the situation at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Russia carried out 61 airstrikes, launched 6,538 drones, and dropped 188 guided aerial bombs. The enemy was most active in assaulting the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions.

There were 206 combat engagements, and the enemy launched 6,500 drones — the General Staff on the situation at the front

In total, since the beginning of this day, 206 combat engagements have taken place on the front. The enemy launched 6.5 thousand drones and dropped 188 guided aerial bombs, and is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's briefing.

The aggressor carried out 61 airstrikes using 188 guided aerial bombs, deployed 6,538 kamikaze drones for strikes, and carried out 2,385 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas 

- the briefing says.

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked twice and carried out 40 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, two of them using MLRS. 

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 11 times toward the populated areas of Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, Hrafske, Rubizhne, Starytsia, Dovhenke, Radkivka, Okhrimivka, and Chuhunivka. Three enemy assault operations are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted no offensive operations. 

Eight attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman direction in the areas of the populated areas of Novyi Myr and Novoselivka and near Lyman. Two of these attacks are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped three attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of the populated areas of Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka. 

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian invaders conducted no assault operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 23 enemy assaults in the areas of the populated areas of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novoselivka, Rusyn Yar, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka, and Kucheriv Yar. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

The enemy carried out 36 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers attempted to advance toward the populated areas of Bilytske, Dobropillia, Hannivka, Chernihivka, Svit le, Vasylivka, and Serhiivka, and in the areas of Molodetske, Novopidh vadne, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Novopavlivka. One attack is ongoing. 

According to preliminary estimates, 42 occupiers were eliminated here today and 24 were wounded; four vehicles, two special-purpose pieces of equipment, and 38 shelters for enemy personnel were destroyed. Four guns, one vehicle, three UAV control posts, and 68 shelters for enemy personnel were damaged. A total of 236 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out two attacks toward Myrne and Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks toward the populated areas of Vozdvyzhivka and Chervona Krynytsia.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders stopped two attempts by the enemy to advance in the area of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka. The battle is ongoing.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy attempted to improve its positions once.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the other directions, the General Staff summarized.

There were 229 combat engagements at the front over the past day — General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine27.08.26, 09:37 • 3790 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine