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There were 229 combat engagements at the front over the past day — General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

Russian forces launched 88 airstrikes and carried out more than 3,200 attacks. Ukrainian forces destroyed 1,762 unmanned aerial vehicles and 53 artillery systems.

There were 229 combat engagements at the front over the past day — General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the course of the past day, August 26, there were 229 combat engagements at the front. Yesterday, the enemy launched 88 airstrikes, during which it dropped 294 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The occupiers deployed 11,150 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,288 shellings of populated areas and positions of the Defense Forces, 47 of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

The enemy's artillery shelling hit, in particular, the populated areas of Vyntorivka, Korenok, Kindrativka, Korchakivka, Kruzhok, Bachivsk, Sopych, Atynske, Neskuchne, Volfyne, Bezsalivka, and Yastrubshchyna in the Sumy region.

The aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck nine command posts, seven areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, three artillery systems, 10 UAV control posts, and three other important enemy targets.

On the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk fronts, 10 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. At the same time, the aggressor carried out 52 shellings of the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. The enemy also launched three airstrikes using six guided aerial bombs.

On the Southern Slobozhanskyi front, Ukrainian units repelled 10 enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance near the populated areas of Prylipka, Starytsia, Synelnykove, Vilcha, Lyman, and Vovchanski Khutory.

On the Kupiansk front, the enemy carried out one offensive action toward Radkivka.

Attempts to break through the Ukrainian defenses were repelled on the Lyman front, where the occupiers attacked seven times near Lyman and toward the populated areas of Hrekivka and Novoselivka.

On the Sloviansk front, the enemy carried out six assault actions near the populated areas of Ozerne, Zakitne, Kryva Luka, and toward Mykolaivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russian invaders carried out three offensive actions near Fedorivka Druha and Nykyforivka.

Twenty-eight attacks were recorded on the Kostiantynivka front. The invaders conducted assault actions near the populated areas of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novoselivka, Rusyn Yar, Nove Shakhove, and toward Mykolaipillia.

The enemy carried out 31 attacks on the Pokrovsk front. The occupiers attempted to advance toward the populated areas of Bilytske, Vasylivka, Serhiivka, Svitle, Novyi Donbas, Myrne, Filiia, and Novopavlivka, and near Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, and Molodetske.

On the Oleksandrivka front, the enemy carried out five attacks toward Piddubne and near Rybne.

On the Huliaipole front, the occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders nine times. The enemy attempted to advance toward the populated areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Dobropillia, Charivne, and Novoselivka, and near Bilohiria and Luhivske.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders halted four attempts by the enemy to advance toward the populated areas of Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, and Lukianivske.

On the Dnipro front, the enemy conducted no assault actions over the past day.

Russian invader casualties amounted to 1,400 personnel. Four tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, 53 artillery systems, three multiple launch rocket systems, two air defense systems, 17 ground robotic systems, 1,762 unmanned aerial vehicles, 494 vehicles, and 10 units of special equipment belonging to the enemy were destroyed or disabled.

Seven ballistic missiles, "Oniks" missile, and 225 of 258 drones neutralized overnight27.08.26, 09:19 • 3338 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

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