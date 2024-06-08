ukenru
There was a large-scale failure in the work of Telegram

There was a large-scale failure in the work of Telegram

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44794 views

On the evening of June 8, a large-scale failure occurred in the Telegram messenger, due to which users could not update channels, send messages or download media due to problems connecting to the server.

On the evening of June 8, a large-scale failure occurred in the Telegram messenger. Messenger users cannot update the feed and send a message, Reports UNN.

Details

According to data from the DownDetector portal, problems with the messenger started after 21:00. Users report that the feed is not updated, media may not load, and messages may not be sent.

In particular, 68% of users complain about connecting to the server, 30% of users report problems with the app, and 2% experienced problems logging in to their account.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Telegram has its own internal currency: why it is and what you can buy for it06.06.24, 21:09 • 23829 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

TechnologiesNews from social networksMultimedia
Telegram

