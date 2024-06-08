There was a large-scale failure in the work of Telegram
Kyiv • UNN
On the evening of June 8, a large-scale failure occurred in the Telegram messenger, due to which users could not update channels, send messages or download media due to problems connecting to the server.
Details
According to data from the DownDetector portal, problems with the messenger started after 21:00. Users report that the feed is not updated, media may not load, and messages may not be sent.
In particular, 68% of users complain about connecting to the server, 30% of users report problems with the app, and 2% experienced problems logging in to their account.
The cause of the crash is still unknown.
