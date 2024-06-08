There was a large-scale failure in the work of Telegram

On the evening of June 8, a large-scale failure occurred in the Telegram messenger. Messenger users cannot update the feed and send a message, Reports UNN.

Details

According to data from the DownDetector portal, problems with the messenger started after 21:00. Users report that the feed is not updated, media may not load, and messages may not be sent.

In particular, 68% of users complain about connecting to the server, 30% of users report problems with the app, and 2% experienced problems logging in to their account.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

