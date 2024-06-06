Telegram has its own internal currency: why it is and what you can buy for it
Telegram has introduced an internal currency called Telegram Stars, which users can use to buy and sell digital goods or services using bots and mini-apps on the platform.
With the new update, Telegram has introduced the internal currency Telegram Stars on the platform, for which users can buy Buy and sell digital goods or services. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the messenger.
Bots and mini-applications will be able to sell digital goods or services. To get a new feature, you need to update the app.
Telegram Stars can be purchased in the app through Apple and Google, or in PremiumBot, and then spent on digital goods offered by bots, such as e-books and online courses, items in Telegram games.
At the same time, the company claims that the purchase of physical goods remains the same — using any payment service that is supported by Telegram.
Also, in the future, Telegram Stars will also be able to buy gifts for content creators.
The European Union plans to create a supervisory body that will regulate the work of Telegram. the Belgian Institute of postal services and telecommunications (BIPT) will regulate the operation of the messenger throughout the EU.