Telegram has its own internal currency: why it is and what you can buy for it

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 35546 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100163 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143484 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148173 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243470 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172764 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164322 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148149 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221919 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112999 views

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 73978 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109837 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 32980 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 46424 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 81208 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243467 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221917 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208283 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234219 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221240 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 35497 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 23923 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29482 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109837 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112421 views
Telegram has its own internal currency: why it is and what you can buy for it

Telegram has its own internal currency: why it is and what you can buy for it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23829 views

Telegram has introduced an internal currency called Telegram Stars, which users can use to buy and sell digital goods or services using bots and mini-apps on the platform.

With the new update, Telegram has introduced the internal currency Telegram Stars on the platform, for which users can buy Buy and sell digital goods or services. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the messenger.

Details 

Bots and mini-applications will be able to sell digital goods or services. To get a new feature, you need to update the app.

Telegram Stars can be purchased in the app through Apple and Google, or in PremiumBot, and then spent on digital goods offered by bots, such as e-books and online courses, items in Telegram games.

Telegram gets a personal assistant based on Microsoft's AI27.05.24, 23:20 • 20926 views

It is not for nothing that the robbers can create money, be infected by their bots, in Toncoins via Fragment

 - stated in Telegram

At the same time, the company claims that the purchase of  physical goods remains the same — using any payment service that is supported by Telegram.   

Also, in the future, Telegram Stars will also be able to buy gifts for content creators.

Recall

The European Union plans to create a supervisory body that will regulate the work of Telegram. the Belgian Institute of postal services and telecommunications (BIPT) will regulate the operation of the messenger throughout the EU.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Technologies

