Telegram has its own internal currency: why it is and what you can buy for it

With the new update, Telegram has introduced the internal currency Telegram Stars on the platform, for which users can buy Buy and sell digital goods or services. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the messenger.

Details

Bots and mini-applications will be able to sell digital goods or services. To get a new feature, you need to update the app.

Telegram Stars can be purchased in the app through Apple and Google, or in PremiumBot, and then spent on digital goods offered by bots, such as e-books and online courses, items in Telegram games.

Telegram gets a personal assistant based on Microsoft's AI

It is not for nothing that the robbers can create money, be infected by their bots, in Toncoins via Fragment - stated in Telegram

At the same time, the company claims that the purchase of physical goods remains the same — using any payment service that is supported by Telegram.

Also, in the future, Telegram Stars will also be able to buy gifts for content creators.

Recall

The European Union plans to create a supervisory body that will regulate the work of Telegram. the Belgian Institute of postal services and telecommunications (BIPT) will regulate the operation of the messenger throughout the EU.