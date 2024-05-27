Telegram gets a personal assistant based on Microsoft's AI

Microsoft has launched its artificial intelligence chatbot Copilot for Telegram. This is stated in a post on Microsoft's blog, reports UNN.

Details

Copilot is an artificial generative intelligence personal assistant based on the GPT model and Bing Search. Copilot for Telegram uses natural language to provide answers on a variety of topics, from knowledge search to travel tips, sports updates, and movie recommendations.

Copilot can be used in the desktop and mobile Telegram app or Telegram web. The bot is in beta testing and is free for all users.

Copilot improves the Telegram experience by unlocking the power of the web and artificial intelligence. Here are some examples:

Addendum Addendum

Search for information: Copilot can provide comprehensive answers for quick facts or detailed research using Bing search.

Trip planning can suggest destinations and even help you plan your route.

Fitness advice - can provide fitness tips and exercise plans.

Entertainment updates - keeps you up to date with entertainment, news, and recommendations.

Leisure and laughter can tell you a joke, share a funny gif, or offer a casual game to relax.

The beta version of Copilot for Telegram only supports text chat requests.

In addition to creating a list of relevant links, Copilot consolidates reliable sources on the Internet to provide a single, summarized answer.

