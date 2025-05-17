"There should be no illusions": Ukraine demands increased pressure on Russia after the Russian Federation's strike on a civilian bus
Kyiv • UNN
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, called for increased pressure on Russia after a deadly attack on a bus in the Sumy region. As a result of the attack, 9 people died and 7 more were injured.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to the Russian attack on a bus in Sumy Oblast, which killed 9 people, saying that pressure on Moscow should be increased to end Russian terror. Sybiha wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.
Details
"The Russian army killed nine people, including elderly women, and wounded others in a horrific attack on a civilian bus in the Sumy region. A deliberate and barbaric war crime. Instead of ending the killings now, as the US, Europe, Ukraine and others are proposing, Putin continues to wage war against civilians," Sybiha wrote.
There should be no illusions. Pressure on Moscow must be increased to end Russian terror
Recall
Russian troops this morning in Sumy Oblast launched a deadly drone strike on a bus as people were traveling to evacuate.
According to the prosecutor's office, the enemy attacked a scheduled minibus with a drone on May 17 at about 06:00 at the exit from the city of Bilopillia, Sumy district, according to preliminary data. As a result of the occupiers' attack, 9 people were killed. According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, seven more people were injured, three of them are in serious condition.
Sumy RMA reported that May 17-18 has been declared Days of Mourning in Sumy Oblast. The relevant order was signed by Oleh Hryhorov, Head of the Sumy RMA. May 17 has also been declared a Day of Mourning in the Sumy community. Mourning has been declared in Bilopillia from May 17 to May 19.