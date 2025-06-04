$41.640.02
"There must be world solidarity so that the Russian Federation answers": Zelenskyy shared a video in memory of children killed by the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 890 views

President Zelenskyy emphasized that the world must remember every child killed by Russia. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 631 children died as a result of the Russian Federation's aggression.

"There must be world solidarity so that the Russian Federation answers": Zelenskyy shared a video in memory of children killed by the war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has released a video in memory of the children who were killed by russia with its war, and pointed out that in memory of every killed child there should be real solidarity of the world - in Europe, in America, in other parts of the world - so that russia is responsible for what it has done and is forced to return the stolen peace to Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

"These children were killed by russia with its war. Boys and girls whose lives were cut short by russian strikes and shelling, by hostilities that Ukraine did not want for a second, but from which it has been defending itself for years," the President said in the caption to the published video. - It is on June 4 that we commemorate all such children".

"Today we do not yet know the exact number of victims, because we do not have access to the temporarily occupied territories. It remains to be established how many adults and children killed by russia are buried in mass graves near Mariupol and other of our cities and villages destroyed by the russians," the Head of State continued.

The President emphasized: "The world must not forget and forgive russia for this terrible pain and such aggression - the absolutely unprovoked and criminal russian war against Ukraine".

In memory of every killed child, in memory of every destroyed human life, there must be real solidarity of the world - everyone in Europe, everyone in America, everyone in other parts of the world - in order for russia to be responsible for what it has done and be forced to return the stolen peace to Ukraine and Ukrainians

- Zelenskyy stressed.

Addition

Today is the day of remembrance of children who became victims of russian terror, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said and cited data: as a result of russian war crimes, 631 children have died since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, and another 1971 have been injured.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Mariupol
