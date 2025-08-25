$41.280.07
08:15 AM
Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become known
Exclusive
06:07 AM
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
05:46 AM
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
749mm
Publications
"There is nothing more absurd": Foreign Minister Sybiha responded to Lavrov's accusations regarding legitimacy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1074 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha responded to statements by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Sybiha called lectures on legitimacy from a person who has held office for 21 years, serving a ruler for over 25 years, absurd.

"There is nothing more absurd": Foreign Minister Sybiha responded to Lavrov's accusations regarding legitimacy

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha responded to the statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, writes UNN.

Details

"There is nothing more absurd than a lecture on legitimacy from a person who has sat in his chair for 21 years, serving someone who has ruled for more than 25 years. He has no legitimacy to speak of legitimacy. Such unfounded statements indicate that Russia rejects peace efforts," Sybiha said on social media.

Addition

Lavrov made a number of statements the day before, in one of which he questioned the legitimacy of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Andriy Sybiha
Volodymyr Zelenskyy