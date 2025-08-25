"There is nothing more absurd": Foreign Minister Sybiha responded to Lavrov's accusations regarding legitimacy
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha responded to statements by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Sybiha called lectures on legitimacy from a person who has held office for 21 years, serving a ruler for over 25 years, absurd.
Details
"There is nothing more absurd than a lecture on legitimacy from a person who has sat in his chair for 21 years, serving someone who has ruled for more than 25 years. He has no legitimacy to speak of legitimacy. Such unfounded statements indicate that Russia rejects peace efforts," Sybiha said on social media.
Addition
Lavrov made a number of statements the day before, in one of which he questioned the legitimacy of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.