No recession, occupants are building up offensive potential - 24th Brigade about the battle for Chasiv Yar

In the area of Chasov Yar in Donetsk region, everything works to increase the military offensive potential of the Russians. The occupiers try to organize assaults every day, sometimes mechanized.

This was announced by the press officer of the 24th separate mechanized brigade named after King Daniel Ivan Petrychak on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

When asked about the situation in the Chasov Yar area and whether enemy assaults are ongoing now, or whether everything has subsided, Petrychak replied:

Nothing has subsided, on the contrary, everything works to increase military offensive potential. We see that the war is now ongoing in urban areas, fighting continues every day. Every day, the occupiers try to organize assaults, sometimes mechanized, and actively use aviation

In addition, Petrychak stated that the use of "Krylo"-type UAVs and quadcopter-type UAVs by the Russians is significantly changing the course of the war.

Now the enemy is very actively importing fiber optic type UAVs to the direction. The fiber optic cable area of Chasov Yar and Konstantinovka is simply dotted with them. There are a lot of them. They also actively use "Wings", which increase the range of destruction, the enemy is working to increase the distance - this is changing the war in reality. It is difficult, but despite these difficulties, the 24th Brigade has been defending Chasov Yar for a year with the superior forces of the enemy, and Chasov Yar is Ukrainian. The infantry that is standing there are just titans - Petrychak emphasized.

On April 27, the spokesman of the Luhansk operational-tactical group, Dmytro Zaporozhets, reported that the Russians intensified assault operations in the direction of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk region. The enemy is trying to carry out assaults from the north in order to push the Defense Forces out of their positions.