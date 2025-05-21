$41.490.09
The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why
Exclusive
09:43 AM • 2910 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
09:21 AM • 10564 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 22105 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

05:00 AM • 77797 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 64079 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 110207 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 205655 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 86047 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 176225 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 65417 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

No recession, occupants are building up offensive potential - 24th Brigade about the battle for Chasiv Yar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2754 views

In the area of Chasov Yar, the Russians are increasing their military potential and storming the positions of the Armed Forces. They actively use aviation and UAVs, complicating the defense of the city.

No recession, occupants are building up offensive potential - 24th Brigade about the battle for Chasiv Yar

In the area of Chasov Yar in Donetsk region, everything works to increase the military offensive potential of the Russians. The occupiers try to organize assaults every day, sometimes mechanized.

This was announced by the press officer of the 24th separate mechanized brigade named after King Daniel Ivan Petrychak on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.  

Details

When asked about the situation in the Chasov Yar area and whether enemy assaults are ongoing now, or whether everything has subsided, Petrychak replied:

Nothing has subsided, on the contrary, everything works to increase military offensive potential. We see that the war is now ongoing in urban areas, fighting continues every day. Every day, the occupiers try to organize assaults, sometimes mechanized, and actively use aviation

In addition, Petrychak stated that the use of "Krylo"-type UAVs and quadcopter-type UAVs by the Russians is significantly changing the course of the war.  

Now the enemy is very actively importing fiber optic type UAVs to the direction. The fiber optic cable area of Chasov Yar and Konstantinovka is simply dotted with them. There are a lot of them. They also actively use "Wings", which increase the range of destruction, the enemy is working to increase the distance - this is changing the war in reality. It is difficult, but despite these difficulties, the 24th Brigade has been defending Chasov Yar for a year with the superior forces of the enemy, and Chasov Yar is Ukrainian. The infantry that is standing there are just titans

- Petrychak emphasized.

Russia only gained time for offensive actions with negotiations on a ceasefire - CCD20.05.25, 12:35 • 4304 views

Addition

On April 27, the spokesman of the Luhansk operational-tactical group, Dmytro Zaporozhets, reported that the Russians intensified assault operations in the direction of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk region. The enemy is trying to carry out assaults from the north in order to push the Defense Forces out of their positions. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
