There is a strengthening of our combat aviation, the details are not yet public - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a decision to strengthen Ukraine's combat aviation. The details remain undisclosed, but forces in the sky are constantly being added.
Today, our combat aviation is being strengthened. Thank you. The details are not yet public, but we are constantly adding power in the sky
We remind you that
Ukraine will soon receive additional air defense systems and combat aircraft from partners, including France. The necessary decisions are already in the final stages of preparation, and this agreement will be "historic."