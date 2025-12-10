$42.180.11
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
05:30 PM • 4364 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
05:11 PM • 10052 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
04:59 PM • 9792 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
02:44 PM • 12575 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 17826 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 10, 01:11 PM • 17592 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
December 10, 12:48 PM • 18382 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
December 10, 12:17 PM • 24322 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
December 10, 11:35 AM • 17099 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

There is a strengthening of our combat aviation, the details are not yet public - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a decision to strengthen Ukraine's combat aviation. The details remain undisclosed, but forces in the sky are constantly being added.

There is a strengthening of our combat aviation, the details are not yet public - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there is a decision to strengthen Ukrainian combat aviation, but the details are not yet public, UNN reports.

Today, our combat aviation is being strengthened. Thank you. The details are not yet public, but we are constantly adding power in the sky 

- said Zelenskyy.

We remind you that

Ukraine will soon receive additional air defense systems and combat aircraft from partners, including France. The necessary decisions are already in the final stages of preparation, and this agreement will be "historic."

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine