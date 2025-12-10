There is a strengthening of our combat aviation, the details are not yet public - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there is a decision to strengthen Ukrainian combat aviation, but the details are not yet public, UNN reports.

Today, our combat aviation is being strengthened. Thank you. The details are not yet public, but we are constantly adding power in the sky - said Zelenskyy.

We remind you that

Ukraine will soon receive additional air defense systems and combat aircraft from partners, including France. The necessary decisions are already in the final stages of preparation, and this agreement will be "historic."