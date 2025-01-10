There is a solution: Tusk announces “breakthrough” on exhumations of Volyn tragedy victims

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced a "breakthrough" in the exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy and added that there is already a solution, UNN reports.

"Finally, a breakthrough. There is a decision on the first exhumations of Polish victims of the UPA. I would like to thank the ministers of culture of Poland and Ukraine for their good cooperation. We are waiting for further decisions," Tusk wrote in X.

Recall

Earlier, the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Poland stated that there were no obstacles to the exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy.

And the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance plans to conduct search operations in 2025 for the victims of the Volyn tragedy in the Rivne region.