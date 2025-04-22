There is a queue of 50 cars at the exit from Ukraine in front of the "Ustyluh" checkpoint

$41.380.02
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 7872 views

Exclusive
09:55 AM • 27440 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

08:27 AM • 61115 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 102100 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 90361 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 210109 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 102932 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 82600 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 67604 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 42000 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

April 22, 05:22 AM • 67833 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

April 22, 06:01 AM • 63151 views

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

April 22, 07:13 AM • 39522 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

April 22, 07:13 AM • 49285 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 54056 views
01:40 PM • 7872 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 17691 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 102100 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 102671 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 210109 views
Donald Trump

Ivan Fedorov

Elon Musk

Oleh Syniehubov

Vitali Klitschko

Ukraine

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Zaporizhzhia

United States

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

10:22 AM • 19280 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

09:58 AM • 18411 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 54174 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 41527 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 44471 views
Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

United States dollar

Tesla Model Y

There is a queue of 50 cars at the exit from Ukraine in front of the "Ustyluh" checkpoint

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1382 views

A queue of about 50 cars has formed in front of the "Ustyluh" checkpoint, waiting to leave Ukraine. Border guards recommend choosing a different direction.

There are about 50 cars waiting to leave Ukraine in front of the "Ustyluh" checkpoint, UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

When planning a trip to Poland via Ustyluh checkpoint, please note: there is a queue to leave Ukraine in front of the checkpoint - about 50 cars are waiting to cross the border 

- the message says.

Border guards recommend choosing a different direction if possible to reduce waiting time and avoid traffic jams.

Border guards warned about exit restrictions at the "Shehyni" checkpoint: what is the reason21.04.25, 21:05 • 10215 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Society
Ukraine
Poland
