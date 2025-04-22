There is a queue of 50 cars at the exit from Ukraine in front of the "Ustyluh" checkpoint
Kyiv • UNN
A queue of about 50 cars has formed in front of the "Ustyluh" checkpoint, waiting to leave Ukraine. Border guards recommend choosing a different direction.
Border guards recommend choosing a different direction if possible to reduce waiting time and avoid traffic jams.
