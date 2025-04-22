There is a queue of 50 cars at the exit from Ukraine in front of the "Ustyluh" checkpoint

There are about 50 cars waiting to leave Ukraine in front of the "Ustyluh" checkpoint, UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

When planning a trip to Poland via Ustyluh checkpoint, please note: there is a queue to leave Ukraine in front of the checkpoint - about 50 cars are waiting to cross the border - the message says.

Border guards recommend choosing a different direction if possible to reduce waiting time and avoid traffic jams.

