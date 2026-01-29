There are three scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine in 2026 - The Wall Street Journal

The American newspaper The Wall Street Journal described three scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine in the current year 2026. This was reported by UNN with reference to the publication.

Details

The most likely scenario is the continuation of the war, while negotiations for its end will go in circles. At the same time, growing tensions this year could force Russians or Ukrainians to agree to a deal that neither side will be ready for.

At the same time, both sides fear Trump's anger over the stalemate in negotiations, the publication says. Ukraine will need data from allies, and Russia is vulnerable to tougher sanctions.

The second scenario is that Ukraine may be the first to capitulate. This could happen due to the exhaustion of the Defense Forces. In such a case, Ukraine may have to agree to a deal that will be difficult to accept, but which will be better than the alternative.

The third likely scenario is that Russia gets tired and cannot endlessly wage war with Ukraine. Tougher sanctions and their stricter enforcement could accelerate its end. In this case, if Russia or Ukraine conclude that they cannot continue the war, negotiations could turn into a more serious search for a deal, the publication says.

