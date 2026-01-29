$42.770.19
General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Nebo-SVU radar worth $100 million and enemy drone control points
10:01 AM • 5170 views
There are three scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine in 2026 - The Wall Street Journal
09:37 AM • 2094 views
Ukraine can reduce dependence on US intelligence in a few months - FT
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 4494 views
After the third blocking of StopOdrex, the scandalous clinic may resort to physical violence against witnesses – the widow of a former "Odrex" patient
07:35 AM • 12279 views
Ukraine makes concessions, and Russia needs pressure: Kallas commented on possible US security guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions
January 29, 12:09 AM • 19651 views
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
January 28, 07:02 PM • 28235 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
January 28, 06:50 PM • 28336 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
January 28, 06:25 PM • 24643 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
January 28, 06:10 PM • 21753 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
There are three scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine in 2026 - The Wall Street Journal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5264 views

The Wall Street Journal described three scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine in 2026. The most likely is the continuation of the war, as well as the possible capitulation of Ukraine or the exhaustion of Russia.

The American newspaper The Wall Street Journal described three scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine in the current year 2026. This was reported by UNN with reference to the publication.

Details

The most likely scenario is the continuation of the war, while negotiations for its end will go in circles. At the same time, growing tensions this year could force Russians or Ukrainians to agree to a deal that neither side will be ready for.

At the same time, both sides fear Trump's anger over the stalemate in negotiations, the publication says. Ukraine will need data from allies, and Russia is vulnerable to tougher sanctions.

The second scenario is that Ukraine may be the first to capitulate. This could happen due to the exhaustion of the Defense Forces. In such a case, Ukraine may have to agree to a deal that will be difficult to accept, but which will be better than the alternative.

The third likely scenario is that Russia gets tired and cannot endlessly wage war with Ukraine. Tougher sanctions and their stricter enforcement could accelerate its end. In this case, if Russia or Ukraine conclude that they cannot continue the war, negotiations could turn into a more serious search for a deal, the publication says.

Yevhen Ustimenko

