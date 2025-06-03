$41.620.09
There are record low number of people's deputies left in the Rada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7252 views

After the death of People's Deputy Serhiy Shvets, there are 399 deputies left in the Verkhovna Rada. This is one of the lowest numbers of elected officials during the term.

There are record low number of people's deputies left in the Rada

One of the lowest numbers during the term is registered in the current Verkhovna Rada. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of Yaroslav Zheleznyak "Iron People's Deputy".

Details

As Zheleznyak reported, after the announcement at the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada about the death of People's Deputy Serhiy Shvets, 399 people's deputies remained in the parliament. This is one of the lowest numbers during the term.

Reference

Shvets was elected in a majority district. He died after a long battle with a serious illness.

Former MP and long-time mayor of Chernivtsi Mykola Fedoruk has passed away. 07.05.25, 10:42 • 6107 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
