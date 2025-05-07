Former MP and long-time mayor of Chernivtsi Mykola Fedoruk has passed away.
Kyiv • UNN
Today, the death of Mykola Fedoruk, who served as the mayor of Chernivtsi for many years, became known. He held the position since 1998 and was repeatedly re-elected.
On May 7, Mykola Fedoruk, the long-time mayor of Chernivtsi, passed away after a long illness. He was 71 years old. The current mayor of Chernivtsi, Roman Klichuk, announced this on Facebook, reports UNN.
Details
Today, Mykola Trokhymovych Fedoruk, the long-time mayor of Chernivtsi, a man who dedicated his life to serving the community, passed away. Chernivtsi owes a lot to Mykola Trokhymovych. It was during his term that our city changed, without losing its unique soul. He was a man who lived in Chernivtsi and for Chernivtsi
Addendum
Mykola Fedoruk served as the mayor of Chernivtsi since 1998. He was repeatedly re-elected - in 2002, 2006 and 2010, often with a convincing majority of votes. In particular, in the last elections in 2010, almost 63% of voters voted for him.
On March 31, 2011, by the decision of the city council, Fedoruk was prematurely dismissed from the post of mayor of the city. The initiators were deputies of the Party of Regions and part of the deputies from "Batkivshchyna".
From November 27, 2014 to August 29, 2019, he was a People's Deputy from the "People's Front" party in the 201st district (Chernivtsi).
Valeriy Shevchuk, a prominent Ukrainian Sixties writer, has died06.05.25, 11:55 • 7314 views