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There are no problems with product shortages and no reasons for critical increase in prices, harvest is good - minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

This year's harvest may exceed 80 million tonnes, and no product shortages are expected. Prices are affected by fuel, energy, logistics, and Russian strikes.

There are no problems with product shortages and no reasons for critical increase in prices, harvest is good - minister

This year's harvest is good, and there are no problems with product shortages, nor any grounds for a critical rise in prices, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotskyi said in a comment to journalists, UNN reports.

Details

"This year, the yield indicators are good. Production is expected to be even several percent higher than the previous year. The harvesting of early spring crops has in fact been completed. We are talking about harvesting approximately 25 million tonnes of wheat, 6 million tonnes of barley, plus more than 3.5 million tonnes of rapeseed. So we can already speak of a harvest of 35 million tonnes of grain. Overall, more than 80 million tonnes are expected for the year. Therefore, there are no problems with a physical shortage of products. (…) The harvest is good," the minister said.

"As far as the cost of raw materials is concerned, there is no reason to expect price increases," the head of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy noted.

However, according to him, there are other factors influencing prices—primarily the cost of fuel, the energy component, logistics, and Russian strikes on supply chains.

"At present, there are no grounds for any critical price increases," Vysotskyi said.

Drought amid the heat may damage crops and the sowing of winter crops - Ukrhydrometeorological Center13.08.26, 11:44 • 11491 view

Julia Shramko

EconomyAgronomy news