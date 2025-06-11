There are no enemy warships in the Black and Azov Seas on Wednesday - Navy

As of 06:00 on 06/11/2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), UNN reports.

At the same time, it is noted that there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: to the Black Sea - 5 vessels, 1 of which continued to move towards the Bosphorus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 2 vessels, 1 of which moved from the Bosphorus Strait - the message says.

The Ukrainian Navy emphasizes that the aggressor country continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by turning off automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to the safety of navigation and violates the principles of open navigation.

The European Union plans to create a maritime security center in the Black Sea to monitor threats and protect the infrastructure of the Black Sea region. Information will be transmitted to Ukraine and other countries in the region.

