There are more “bomb threats” in a number of regions
Kyiv • UNN
In Khmelnytskyi, there were reports of bomb threats at educational institutions. In Rivne, a bomb threat was reported at the Rivne City Council building. In both cases, evacuation and inspection of the premises is underway.
"Bomb threats" in several regions of Ukraine, as reported by representatives of the police and local self-government, UNN writes.
Details
In the morning of October 15, police in Khmelnytskyi received reports of bomb threats in several educational institutions, as Inna Hleha, a spokeswoman for the Main Department of the National Police in Khmelnytskyi region, told Suspilne Khmelnytskyi.
According to her, all relevant services are working on the ground to inspect the buildings and check them for explosive devices. Currently, people have been evacuated.
A bomb threat was also reported in Rivne.
"We have received an anonymous report of a bomb threat in the Rivne City Council building. According to the protocol, we are currently evacuating employees. Special services are inspecting the premises. I will inform you about the result of the inspection later," Viktor Shakirzyan, secretary of the Rivne City Council and acting mayor of the Rivne territorial community, wrote on Telegram .
Recall
The day before, on October 14, a wave of "bomb threats" swept across Ukraine, including government buildings.