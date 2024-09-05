There are dozens of specific tasks: Zelenskyy expects results from new ministers in the fall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the government's changes, said "there are dozens of such very specific tasks, and everyone in their position must deliver certain results in the fall," UNN reports.

Governmental replacements have been made. I am grateful to the parliament for supporting the relevant candidates. It is very important that government institutions now work as actively as possible - even more actively than before. At all levels - Zelensky said during his evening video address.

In addition, the Head of State outlined the most important areas of work - investments in defense, support for the frontline, ensuring the financial stability of the state and more.

"More investments by partners in Ukraine's defense production. More active progress in the negotiation process with the European Union - this is the preparation of the future accession agreement. More interaction and understanding between the central government and communities. And, of course, more support for the frontline and for all our people. This includes the supply of weapons. Our energy sector - the protection of energy facilities and the restoration of what has been destroyed. A clear veteran policy. Clear counteraction to Russian propaganda abroad. Working with the global Ukrainian community. Ensuring the financial stability of our state and, in particular, intensifying work with partners to ensure that the proceeds from Russian assets are directed to Ukraine," the President explained.

According to him, "there are dozens of such very specific tasks, and everyone in their position must deliver certain results during the fall.

