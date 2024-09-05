Shmyhal on new ministers: they face difficult tasks

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the new ministers face difficult tasks, but he is confident that their experience and skills will help in the implementation of the state's strategic goals, UNN reports.

Shmyhal noted that the Verkhovna Rada today supported the appointment of new members of the Government:

- Olha Stefanishyna to become Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice

- Oleksiy Kuleba - Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Community and Territorial Development

- Andriy Sybiga - Minister of Foreign Affairs

- Herman Smetanin - Minister for Strategic Industries

- Vitaliy Koval - Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food

- Svitlana Hrynchuk - Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources

- Mykola Tochytskyi - Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications

- Natalia Kalmykova - Minister of Veterans Affairs

- Matviy Bidnyi - Minister of Youth and Sports

The Telegraph: Kuleba resigns after long-range missile failure

Shmyhal thanked Iryna Vereshchuk, Denys Malyuska, Dmytro Kuleba, Oleksandr Kamyshyn and Ruslan Strilets for their daily hard work in extraordinary conditions.

"Together, we have overcome many challenges in the Government. We moved Ukraine forward. The new ministers will face difficult tasks, but I am confident that their experience and skills will help to realize the strategic goals of our country. I wish them inspiration and success in their work for our victory and a strong and prosperous Ukraine," Shmyhal wrote.

Addendum

The head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia , reportedthat yesterday, September 4, during a meeting of the Servant of the People faction, the creation of a new institution in the government with the working title of the Ministry of Return of Ukrainians was discussed.

Servant of the People MP Yevhenia Kravchuk reportedthat the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure will eventually be divided into two separate agencies. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal asked for two months to do so.