Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Shmyhal on new ministers: they face difficult tasks

Shmyhal on new ministers: they face difficult tasks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21745 views

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the appointment of 9 new ministers. He thanked the previous ministers for their work and expressed confidence that the experience of the new ones would help to realize the strategic goals of the state.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the new ministers face difficult tasks, but he is confident that their experience and skills will help in the implementation of the state's strategic goals, UNN reports.

Shmyhal noted that the Verkhovna Rada today supported the appointment of new members of the Government:

- Olha Stefanishyna to become Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice

- Oleksiy Kuleba - Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Community and Territorial Development

- Andriy Sybiga - Minister of Foreign Affairs

- Herman Smetanin - Minister for Strategic Industries

- Vitaliy Koval - Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food

- Svitlana Hrynchuk - Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources

- Mykola Tochytskyi - Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications

- Natalia Kalmykova - Minister of Veterans Affairs

- Matviy Bidnyi - Minister of Youth and Sports

The Telegraph: Kuleba resigns after long-range missile failure

Shmyhal thanked Iryna Vereshchuk, Denys Malyuska, Dmytro Kuleba, Oleksandr Kamyshyn and Ruslan Strilets for their daily hard work in extraordinary conditions.

"Together, we have overcome many challenges in the Government. We moved Ukraine forward. The new ministers will face difficult tasks, but I am confident that their experience and skills will help to realize the strategic goals of our country. I wish them inspiration and success in their work for our victory and a strong and prosperous Ukraine," Shmyhal wrote.

Addendum

The head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia , reportedthat yesterday, September 4, during a meeting of the Servant of the People faction, the creation of a new institution in the government with the working title of the Ministry of Return of Ukrainians was discussed.

Servant of the People MP Yevhenia Kravchuk reportedthat the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure will eventually be divided into two separate agencies. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal asked for two months to do so.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

Contact us about advertising