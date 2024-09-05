Ukraine unexpectedly experienced significant personnel changes. The resignation of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was the biggest shock. Kuleba resigns because of the failure to purchase long-range missiles, The Telegraph writes, UNN reports .

Details

“Dmytro Kuleba was one of the most recognizable members of the cabinet, but his requests for air defense systems and easing restrictions on Western missiles have gone unheeded in recent months,” the newspaper writes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the renewal of the ministerial staff will “give new strength” to Ukrainian institutions. And this wave of resignations comes at a dangerous time for Ukraine, when Russia has made significant gains in the eastern part of Donetsk region.

However, Ukrainian media reported that the Verkhovna Rada postponed the resignation of the Foreign Minister at a meeting on Wednesday. No reasons for this decision were given. According to media reports, Kuleba's likely successor will be Andriy Sybiga, Deputy Foreign Minister.

Kuleba meets with Borrell to discuss strengthening air defense, lifting restrictions on strikes, and the path to EU membership