The youngest defender of "Azovstal" Nazariy Hryntsevych will be awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1320 views

Nazariy Hryntsevych, a defender of Mariupol with the call sign "Grinka", will be posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine. He died on May 6, 2024, as announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The youngest defender of "Azovstal" Nazariy Hryntsevych will be awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine

Mariupol defender, "Azov" soldier Nazar Hryntsevych, call sign "Grinka", died on May 6, 2024. For personal courage and heroism shown in the defense of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, Hryntsevych will be posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

Nazariy Hryntsevych will be posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

For personal courage and heroism shown in the defense of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people, I decree: To award the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the "Golden Star" to HRYNTSEVYCH Nazariy Andriyovych — junior lieutenant (posthumously).

- informs the website of the President of Ukraine.

President of Ukraine V. ZELENSKYY

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the preparation of documents for awarding the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously to pilot Dmytro Fisher, "Azov" soldier Nazariy Hryntsevych, and soldier of the 3rd Assault Brigade Vitaliy Karvatskyy.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

