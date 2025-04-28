The world's largest car carrier, developed by the Chinese company BYD, has made its maiden voyage

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
Conclave to elect new Pope to begin May 7 - Reuters
10:56 AM • 1986 views

Conclave to elect new Pope to begin May 7 - Reuters

Exclusive
05:58 AM • 53840 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 53413 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 56745 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 84585 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 136363 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 109334 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 77180 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 160318 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 69323 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
2.2m/s
24%
760 mm
Popular news

The Kremlin is undermining Trump's efforts to establish lasting peace – ISW

April 28, 01:50 AM • 42422 views

Netanyahu called for the dismantling of all Iranian nuclear infrastructure

April 28, 02:08 AM • 37167 views

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

April 28, 03:17 AM • 43044 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

April 28, 04:19 AM • 41960 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 14060 views
Publications

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

05:58 AM • 53838 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 160318 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 134748 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 162311 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 211713 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ruslan Kravchenko

Pope Francis

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Gérald Darmanin

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Canada

Iran

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM • 13450 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 14179 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 136361 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 51755 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 86610 views
Actual

Sukhoi Su-27

Brent Crude

Telegram

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Pantsir missile system

The world's largest car carrier, developed by the Chinese company BYD, has made its maiden voyage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2146 views

The Chinese car carrier BYD Shenzhen, the largest in the world, has set sail for Brazil with over 7,000 new electric vehicles. The ship is equipped with advanced environmentally friendly technologies.

The world's largest car carrier, developed by the Chinese company BYD, has made its maiden voyage

BYD's vessel named Shenzhen has officially set off on its first voyage to Brazil, carrying over 7,000 new vehicles.

UNN reports with reference to Xinhua News Agency.

Details

The Chinese car carrier BYD Shenzhen, the largest of its kind in the world, set off on its first voyage with over 7,000 BYD new energy vehicles (NEV) on Sunday evening.

BYD Shenzhen is 219 meters long and 37.7 meters wide and was delivered on April 22 to the city of Yizheng, Jiangsu Province. According to Xinhua, the car carrier is equipped with advanced environmentally friendly technologies. Among them: 

  • high-efficiency main engines;
    • energy-saving devices and evaporative gas condenser;
      • anti-fouling and drag-reducing coatings.

        Wang Junbao, general manager of the public business department of BYD, stated that Shenzhen has an efficient charging system and advanced protection technologies, which will ensure stable logistical support with low carbon emissions.

        Chinese automakers on the path to "smartification" and AI: not everyone will survive, even against the background of progress22.04.25, 18:05 • 6128 views

        Reference

        BYD also operates Ro-Ro vessels Explorer No. 1, Changzhou, and Hefei. Another ship called "Changsha" was launched in March, but is scheduled for delivery in May 2025. The ship "Xi'an" was also completed in April of this year. The official commissioning date will be announced later.

        BYD Announces Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Charging Platform Up to 470 km in Minutes18.03.25, 16:47 • 10502 views

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        TechnologiesAuto
        Brazil
        Brent
        $65.51
        Bitcoin
        $95,057.60
        S&P 500
        $5,515.95
        Tesla
        $285.47
        Газ TTF
        $32.33
        Золото
        $3,300.25
        Ethereum
        $1,815.11