The world's largest car carrier, developed by the Chinese company BYD, has made its maiden voyage

BYD's vessel named Shenzhen has officially set off on its first voyage to Brazil, carrying over 7,000 new vehicles.

UNN reports with reference to Xinhua News Agency.

The Chinese car carrier BYD Shenzhen, the largest of its kind in the world, set off on its first voyage with over 7,000 BYD new energy vehicles (NEV) on Sunday evening.

BYD Shenzhen is 219 meters long and 37.7 meters wide and was delivered on April 22 to the city of Yizheng, Jiangsu Province. According to Xinhua, the car carrier is equipped with advanced environmentally friendly technologies. Among them:

high-efficiency main engines;

energy-saving devices and evaporative gas condenser;

anti-fouling and drag-reducing coatings.

Wang Junbao, general manager of the public business department of BYD, stated that Shenzhen has an efficient charging system and advanced protection technologies, which will ensure stable logistical support with low carbon emissions.

BYD also operates Ro-Ro vessels Explorer No. 1, Changzhou, and Hefei. Another ship called "Changsha" was launched in March, but is scheduled for delivery in May 2025. The ship "Xi'an" was also completed in April of this year. The official commissioning date will be announced later.

