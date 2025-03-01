The White House is losing confidence in the possibility of ending the war in Ukraine
The Trump administration expresses doubts about its ability to force Russia and Ukraine to end the war after an emotional conversation with Zelenskiy. European officials try to salvage the situation after failed talks in the White House.
The administration of US President Donald Trump is no longer confident that it will be able to force Russia and Ukraine to end the war. The doubts are related, in particular, to the emotional conversation between the American and Ukrainian leaders that took place on February 28 in the Oval Office. This was reported by UNN with a link to the Twitter account (X) of White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs.
On Friday, February 28 , Jennifer Jacobs reported on her Twitter account (X) that the White House is now unsure whether they will be able to influence Russia.
Senior Trump sources tell me that the White House is now unsure whether they can get the Russians and Ukrainians to end the war
She noted that the episode of Trump's communication with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy raised “the question of whether he can move forward with a peace agreement.
This also raises the question of whether the US will suspend aid to Ukraine. But Trump is not seeking regime change in Ukraine. No discussion about who in Ukraine could be a better leader than Zelenskyy
In addition, the media outlet reported that on February 28 in the afternoon, Ukrainian officials contacted senior White House officials who were “desperate to get the deal back on track.
But this will not happen today, I was told. Trump does not want to talk further with Zelensky today
Jennifer Jacobs noted that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz “went into the Roosevelt Room to ask Zelenskiy to leave” and that “Rubio made it clear that any further meetings today would be counterproductive.
According to the correspondent, Waltz told Zelensky that he had “made a huge mistake.
No phone calls between Trump and Putin are scheduled. But several European officials called senior Trump officials after Zelenskiy left, asking how the minerals deal could be salvaged
According to a media representative, even before Zelenskyy's arrival, “there were suspicions that it could fall apart.
“Because the Trump administration has been pushing for weeks to sign a minerals agreement at the ministerial level, and Ukraine has refused. Zelenskiy wanted security guarantees,” Jacobs said.
She revealed the opinion of American officials that negotiations with Putin “will be much more difficult, so they didn't believe today that (negotiations with - ed.) Zelensky were harder, making maximalist demands, sources told me.
On Friday, February 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his American counterpart Donald Trump at the White House during his official visit to Washington. During the conversation, the leaders had a dispute over the prospects of signing a peace agreement and ending the war in Ukraine.
