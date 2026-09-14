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The website of the Norwegian Parliament was targeted in a hacking attack by Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

The website of the Norwegian Parliament is partially unavailable due to a DDoS attack. A Russian hacker group claimed responsibility for it.

The website of the Norwegian Parliament was targeted in a hacking attack by Russia

The website of the Norwegian Parliament was targeted in a DDoS attack, responsibility for which was claimed by a Russian hacker group. Sweden Herald reports this, according to UNN.

The website of the Norwegian Parliament has been partially unavailable since 3:00 p.m. This is what is known as a DDoS attack, as a result of which the website has been overloaded 

- the publication writes.  

A Russian hacker group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that the outage would last three hours.

In recent years, Norway has been the target of several cyberattacks, including attacks on BankID, the Swedish Work Environment Authority and, last year, the Bremanger dam, which was opened to allow water to flow freely for four hours. The Storting was also targeted in a hacker attack in 2020 

- the publication adds. 

To remind you 

The pro-Russian hacker group Server Killers carried out a series of large-scale cyberattacks on Norway’s government sector, as a result of which dozens of government services were unavailable for three days. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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