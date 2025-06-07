$41.470.00
Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions
June 7, 05:00 AM

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Exclusive
June 6, 01:00 PM

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Publications
Exclusives
The weather in Ukraine will change: after the heat up to 37° the temperature will decrease

Kyiv • UNN

 • 838 views

In Ukraine on June 8, rain and thunderstorms are expected, in some places heat up to 37°. A decrease in temperature by 5-10 degrees is predicted from June 9-10.

The weather in Ukraine will change: after the heat up to 37° the temperature will decrease

The weather is expected to change in Ukraine in the coming days. On June 8, rain and thunderstorms are expected in a number of regions, but the temperature will be high, in some places strong heat up to 35-37°, and already on June 9-10, a decrease in temperature of 5-10° is expected in Ukraine, UNN reported in the Ukrhydrometeorological Center.

In the next three days - a change in the weather

- reported in the Ukrhydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, tomorrow, June 8, in the western, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions, rain with thunderstorms, in some places hail, squalls of 15-20 m/s, on June 9 in Ukraine, except for the southeast, in places short-term rain, thunderstorm; in the rest of the territory, on June 10 throughout the country mainly without precipitation.

Wind south-westerly with transition to north-westerly, on Monday in the northern, on Tuesday in the southern regions in places gusts of 15-20 m/s.

The temperature tomorrow, June 8, at night 17-22°, during the day 29-34° (in the south-east of the country in places strong heat 35-37°), in the north-western regions 23-28°; during June 9-10 in Ukraine a decrease in temperature by 5-10°.

Addition

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, on June 7-9, a fairly warm air mass will continue to flow into Ukraine from the southwest, causing hot weather. Only on Monday, June 9, following a cold atmospheric front from the northwest, cool air will spread to us, which will cause a noticeable decrease in temperature in the western regions, the heat will also subside in most northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions. On weekends, the weather in most regions will be determined by a field of increased atmospheric pressure, which will decrease significantly on Monday.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Weather and environment
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Ukraine
