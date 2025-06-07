The weather in Ukraine will change: after the heat up to 37° the temperature will decrease

The weather is expected to change in Ukraine in the coming days. On June 8, rain and thunderstorms are expected in a number of regions, but the temperature will be high, in some places strong heat up to 35-37°, and already on June 9-10, a decrease in temperature of 5-10° is expected in Ukraine, UNN reported in the Ukrhydrometeorological Center.

In the next three days - a change in the weather - reported in the Ukrhydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, tomorrow, June 8, in the western, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions, rain with thunderstorms, in some places hail, squalls of 15-20 m/s, on June 9 in Ukraine, except for the southeast, in places short-term rain, thunderstorm; in the rest of the territory, on June 10 throughout the country mainly without precipitation.

Wind south-westerly with transition to north-westerly, on Monday in the northern, on Tuesday in the southern regions in places gusts of 15-20 m/s.

The temperature tomorrow, June 8, at night 17-22°, during the day 29-34° (in the south-east of the country in places strong heat 35-37°), in the north-western regions 23-28°; during June 9-10 in Ukraine a decrease in temperature by 5-10°.

Addition

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, on June 7-9, a fairly warm air mass will continue to flow into Ukraine from the southwest, causing hot weather. Only on Monday, June 9, following a cold atmospheric front from the northwest, cool air will spread to us, which will cause a noticeable decrease in temperature in the western regions, the heat will also subside in most northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions. On weekends, the weather in most regions will be determined by a field of increased atmospheric pressure, which will decrease significantly on Monday.