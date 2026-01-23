$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 18 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 314 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 3378 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 8254 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
08:25 AM • 18430 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 51412 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
07:54 AM • 30578 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
06:55 AM • 30316 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
January 23, 06:33 AM • 28642 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
January 23, 01:52 AM • 27398 views
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
1m/s
85%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Night drone attack on Russia: oil depot ablaze in Penza, residential building damaged in Voronezh regionVideoJanuary 23, 04:26 AM • 26071 views
Trump proposes NATO protect US southern border instead of European frontiersJanuary 23, 04:36 AM • 27327 views
Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to RussiaJanuary 23, 05:00 AM • 65961 views
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 millionJanuary 23, 05:24 AM • 39102 views
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possible09:20 AM • 25127 views
Publications
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA12:42 PM • 290 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 51389 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 52742 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 55844 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 66560 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Village
Kryvyi Rih
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 224 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 2588 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 27203 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 43128 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 38288 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

The Verkhovna Rada assures that internally displaced persons will have the opportunity to vote in national elections. The Central Election Commission and the parliamentary Working Group have developed mechanisms to ensure the electoral rights of IDPs, particularly regarding the identification of their place of residence.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles

Currently, the parliament is working on preparing comprehensive changes to the electoral legislation, taking into account the conditions of the special period and the post-war time. For this purpose, a Working Group on the preparation of legislative proposals regarding the organization and conduct of elections has been established in the Verkhovna Rada, as reported by the Verkhovna Rada, according to UNN.

Within the framework of the Working Group's activities, seven subgroups have been formed, which are working on separate areas: election administration, security, ensuring the electoral rights of military personnel, participation of citizens abroad, information support, and fulfillment of Ukraine's international obligations.

In parallel, the Central Election Commission has prepared a draft law on the peculiarities of organizing and conducting nationwide elections after the termination or cancellation of martial law. The proposals developed by the CEC were submitted to the Working Group of the Verkhovna Rada for further processing and consideration during the preparation of changes to the electoral legislation.

A separate subgroup, which deals with issues of internally displaced persons, temporarily occupied and frontline territories, is headed by people's deputies Vitaliy Bezgin and Tamila Tasheva. This subgroup analyzes the mechanisms for ensuring the electoral rights of IDPs.

In a comment to UNN, Vitaliy Bezgin spoke about how the Central Election Commission's developments became the basis for the future draft law. According to him, the CEC's proposals almost completely coincide with the position of the members of the Working Group.

I can judge by our subgroup. Approximately 95% of the CEC's proposals correspond to the positions of the members of our subgroup. There are some specific things that concern, for example, changing the electoral address for representatives of temporarily occupied territories, but these are exclusively specific changes. In general, the draft law prepared by the Central Election Commission is very high quality

- Vitaliy Bezgin noted.

Separately, the people's deputy focused on the issue of the possibility of internally displaced persons voting. He noted that the state has tools to solve key problems, in particular regarding the identification of the actual place of residence of IDPs.

The key problem will be with the identification of their place of residence. There are very good proposals from the Central Election Commission regarding the use of data from the Ministry of Social Policy to change the electoral address. We checked the technical possibility together with the Ministry of Social Policy and the Ministry of Digital Transformation – it exists, so the state will update the data

- the MP emphasized.

Also, according to Vitaliy Bezgin, the current legislation already provides for the possibility for citizens to independently change their electoral address, which significantly simplifies the participation of IDPs in nationwide elections. 

In addition, any Ukrainian can change their electoral address for voting. Therefore, I do not see serious obstacles for IDPs to vote in nationwide elections

- Vitaliy Bezgin emphasized.

At the same time, the issue of internally displaced persons' participation in local elections will require separate refinement, because, as the deputy noted, in this case it is more difficult to determine the community in which the voting should take place.

"Regarding local elections, this issue will be discussed later, as it is more difficult to determine where exactly the IDP will vote."

It will be recalled that the Central Election Commission developed proposals for holding elections after the termination of martial law in Ukraine. It is primarily proposed to hold presidential elections six months after the cancellation of martial law.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyPolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine