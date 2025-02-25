The Verkhovna Rada has taken a step towards compensation of car insurance costs for combatants

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 18420 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 37639 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 75700 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 45473 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 109886 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 96249 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111924 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116593 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148687 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115120 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 88463 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 44287 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105239 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 55887 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 37071 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 75700 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 109886 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148687 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139633 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 172138 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 14179 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 37026 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132564 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134452 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162941 views
The Verkhovna Rada has taken a step towards compensation of car insurance costs for combatants

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 88716 views

The Verkhovna Rada has voted in favor of a bill to compensate for car insurance costs for combatants starting in 2025. The document provides for a 50% discount on insurance policies and special conditions for certain categories of citizens.

The Verkhovna Rada supported amendments to the law on insurance of civil liability of car owners to compensate for the expenses of combatants.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reports UNN.

Zheleznyak said that 279 MPs voted in favor of the draft law.

(Draft law - ed.) No. 12295-d on establishing, starting from 2025, during the martial law and 1 year after its termination, the right of combatants and persons with disabilities as a result of war to compensation for their expenses for insurance premiums under domestic insurance contracts (reduction by 50% for the insured)

- Zheleznyak wrote. 

According to the comparative table of the draft law, by June 30, 2025, the availability of internal insurance contracts (policies) for Ukrainian citizens who are classified as combatants, injured participants of the Revolution of Dignity, and persons with disabilities as a result of war is not mandatory.

If a person belonging to at least one of the categories of citizens of Ukraine specified in the first paragraph of this clause does not have an internal insurance contract, a regular payment shall be made for damage caused by such person before June 30, 2025, at the expense of the centralized insurance reserve fund for the protection of victims of road accidents of the MTIBU under the conditions established by this Law, on the basis provided for in paragraph 1 of part one of Article 43 of this Law.

At the same time, the MTIBU does not have the right of recourse to a person belonging to the categories of citizens of Ukraine specified in this subparagraph, as defined in paragraph 1 of part two of Article 37 of this Law, unless such a person: 

  • was driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicants or under the influence of drugs (medications) that reduce attention and reaction time;
  • drove a vehicle without the right to drive a vehicle, including those of the appropriate category;
  • after a road traffic accident involving her/him, she/he has unauthorizedly left the scene of the road traffic accident or refused to undergo an alcohol test in accordance with the established procedure,

   of narcotic or other intoxication or the use of drugs (medicines) that reduce attention and reaction time, or such a person has consumed alcohol, narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues, as well as drugs (medicines) made on their basis (except for those included in the officially approved first aid kit or prescribed by a medical professional) before the said examination.

The law on the e-cabinet of persons liable for military service came into force: Lubinets explains how it will help the military and their families04.04.24, 18:16 • 26905 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

