The Verkhovna Rada has taken a step towards compensation of car insurance costs for combatants

The Verkhovna Rada supported amendments to the law on insurance of civil liability of car owners to compensate for the expenses of combatants.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, reports UNN.

Zheleznyak said that 279 MPs voted in favor of the draft law.

(Draft law - ed.) No. 12295-d on establishing, starting from 2025, during the martial law and 1 year after its termination, the right of combatants and persons with disabilities as a result of war to compensation for their expenses for insurance premiums under domestic insurance contracts (reduction by 50% for the insured) - Zheleznyak wrote.

According to the comparative table of the draft law, by June 30, 2025, the availability of internal insurance contracts (policies) for Ukrainian citizens who are classified as combatants, injured participants of the Revolution of Dignity, and persons with disabilities as a result of war is not mandatory.

If a person belonging to at least one of the categories of citizens of Ukraine specified in the first paragraph of this clause does not have an internal insurance contract, a regular payment shall be made for damage caused by such person before June 30, 2025, at the expense of the centralized insurance reserve fund for the protection of victims of road accidents of the MTIBU under the conditions established by this Law, on the basis provided for in paragraph 1 of part one of Article 43 of this Law.

At the same time, the MTIBU does not have the right of recourse to a person belonging to the categories of citizens of Ukraine specified in this subparagraph, as defined in paragraph 1 of part two of Article 37 of this Law, unless such a person:

was driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicants or under the influence of drugs (medications) that reduce attention and reaction time;

drove a vehicle without the right to drive a vehicle, including those of the appropriate category;

after a road traffic accident involving her/him, she/he has unauthorizedly left the scene of the road traffic accident or refused to undergo an alcohol test in accordance with the established procedure,

of narcotic or other intoxication or the use of drugs (medicines) that reduce attention and reaction time, or such a person has consumed alcohol, narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues, as well as drugs (medicines) made on their basis (except for those included in the officially approved first aid kit or prescribed by a medical professional) before the said examination.

