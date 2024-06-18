The Verkhovna Rada has expanded the powers of local councils to finance the Defense Forces

Parliament has passed in the second reading a bill that allows local councils to finance units of the Defense Forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the bill card.

We are talking about the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Empowerment of Local Self-Government Bodies to Support the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine" (No. 9559-d)

Finally, #9559d was adopted, which allows local councils to finance units of the Defense Forces, restores the possibility of holding remote meetings of collegial local government bodies, and regulates certain personnel issues for the period of martial law. In favor - 303 in total - Zheleznyak wrote.

Document amends the Laws of Ukraine "On Local Self-Government in Ukraine" and "On Prevention of Corruption" to expand the powers of local governments to provide financial and material support to the security and defense sector during martial law or a state of emergency, as well as to regulate the procedure for holding remote meetings of local governments.

Assumed:

empowering executive bodies of village, town and city councils to:

- construction, arrangement and maintenance of engineering, technical and fortification structures;

- making decisions on approving local budgets and amending them, approving programs of socio-economic and cultural development, targeted programs on other local government issues, transferring funds in the form of intergovernmental transfers to the relevant local budgets in the event of temporary occupation of a territorial community and failure to establish a military administration;

- Ensuring the possibility of appointing a village, settlement, city head to the position of head of the relevant military administration of the settlement (settlements) without dismissal from the position held, the possibility for civil servants and local self-government officials who are on unpaid leave or in case of downtime or suspension of their employment contract to be appointed to positions in other state and local authorities, military administrations, legal entitie

expanding the organizational capacity of the leadership of regional and district councils under martial law in the event of a vacancy in the position of the chairman of such council.

Recall

On April 11, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading a bill expanding the powers of local authorities during the war.