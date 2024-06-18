The Verkhovna Rada has expanded the powers of local councils to finance the Defense Forces

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 980 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 17379 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 154581 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 149090 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 161987 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 212290 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246655 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152984 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371060 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183514 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 98417 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 141414 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 129261 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 37187 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 55683 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 980 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 154581 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 129829 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 149090 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 141950 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12895 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14060 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18075 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19189 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 37611 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The Verkhovna Rada has expanded the powers of local councils to finance the Defense Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64713 views

Parliament passes a bill that allows local councils to finance units of the Defense Forces and regulate remote meetings and personnel issues during martial law.

The Verkhovna Rada has expanded the powers of local councils to finance the Defense Forces

Parliament has passed in the second reading a bill that allows local councils to finance units of the Defense Forces. This was reported by UNN  with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the bill card.

We are talking about the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Empowerment of Local Self-Government Bodies to Support the Security and Defense Sector of Ukraine" (No. 9559-d) 

Finally, #9559d was adopted, which allows local councils to finance units of the Defense Forces, restores the possibility of holding remote meetings of collegial local government bodies, and regulates certain personnel issues for the period of martial law. In favor - 303 in total

- Zheleznyak wrote.

Document amends the Laws of Ukraine "On Local Self-Government in Ukraine" and "On Prevention of Corruption" to expand the powers of local governments to provide financial and material support to the security and defense sector during martial law or a state of emergency, as well as to regulate the procedure for holding remote meetings of local governments.

Assumed:

  • empowering executive bodies of village, town and city councils to:

- construction, arrangement and maintenance of engineering, technical and fortification structures;

- making decisions on approving local budgets and amending them, approving programs of socio-economic and cultural development, targeted programs on other local government issues, transferring funds in the form of intergovernmental transfers to the relevant local budgets in the event of temporary occupation of a territorial community and failure to establish a military administration;

- Ensuring the possibility of appointing a village, settlement, city head to the position of head of the relevant military administration of the settlement (settlements) without dismissal from the position held, the possibility for civil servants and local self-government officials who are on unpaid leave or in case of downtime or suspension of their employment contract to be appointed to positions in other state and local authorities, military administrations, legal entitie

  • expanding the organizational capacity of the leadership of regional and district councils under martial law in the event of a vacancy in the position of the chairman of such council.

Recall 

On April 11, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading a bill  expanding the powers of local authorities during the war.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91