Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security assessed the mobilization process in Ukraine

In Ukraine, mobilization processes are going on as planned. However, it is not always as we would like in terms of attracting the appropriate number of people to the army. This was reported by a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, MP Fedir Venislavsky during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Mobilization processes are going on as planned. Not always in the way we would like in terms of attracting the appropriate number of people to the army, but they are, by and large, going well in general - Venislavsky said.

He noted that mobilization in Ukraine is mainly ensured by the activities of the TCC and JVs. However, there is a positive trend in attracting people through recruitment.

"But at the meeting of the National Security and Intelligence Committee, we are considering issues in a closed session, including those related to the introduction of recruitment mechanisms, and we see positive dynamics. If earlier about 5% of our recruitment was provided by recruitment, and 95% by the activities of TCCs and JVs, today this figure has more than doubled. The number of people attracted through recruitment and other contracting mechanisms is increasing significantly, and the dynamics are good," said Venislavsky.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in September 2024 that mobilization in Ukraine was going according to the plan and calculations of the Chief of the General Staff and the General Command.

A group of MPs registered a draft law in the Verkhovna Rada that proposes to introduce liability for military personnel of the TCC for mobilizing reservists and those not subject to conscription, and for the MEC for intentionally violating the medical examination to determine the fitness of persons liable for military service.