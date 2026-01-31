The value of assets seized from the shadow fuel market last year exceeded UAH 250 million - BEB

The value of fuel, vouchers, and equipment seized last year as a result of the fight against the shadow market reached over UAH 250 million, which is three times more than in 2024. This was reported by the director of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) Oleksandr Tsyvinsky, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, for almost 30 years, "the shadow fuel market in Ukraine was the norm."

In 2025, it began to lose its economic meaning. The BES moved from recording violations to actually breaking schemes – dismantling, seizing property, and convictions. The result is three times greater than last year. - Tsyvinsky noted.

He clarified that in 2025, BES detectives seized over 3,000 tons of fuel, including 1,300 tons of diesel, 1,000 tons of gasoline, and 624 tons of liquefied gas. In addition, 71.8 tons of fuel vouchers and 171 units of equipment used for storing, processing, and selling fuel were seized from illegal circulation.

"A red line for 'black' business: criminal liability, dismantling, seizure of equipment. Recently, fuel trucks have also become a key tool for illegal circulation. Goal: to end the sad history of illegal gas stations as a systemic phenomenon in 2026," Tsyvinsky summarized.

Recall

Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk stated that the fuel market in Ukraine is stable and fully supplied. Thus, since the beginning of 2026, over 344 thousand tons of fuel have been imported thanks to the diversification of supply routes.

