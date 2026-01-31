The value of assets seized from the shadow fuel market last year exceeded UAH 250 million - BEB

$42.850.08
06:51 PM • 8182 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
06:30 PM • 13228 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
06:21 PM • 16161 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
05:20 PM • 13011 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
January 30, 03:18 PM • 14774 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
January 30, 01:54 PM • 16905 views
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
January 30, 12:21 PM • 18801 views
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM • 20214 views
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM • 21404 views
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM • 25472 views
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM
57-year-old Celine Dion joins TikTok: music legend tries something completely newJanuary 30, 01:24 PM
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM
"I watched and cried": actress Anna Salivanchuk's grandson was bornJanuary 30, 03:51 PM
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthJanuary 30, 04:26 PM
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
06:21 PM • 16164 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthJanuary 30, 04:26 PM
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM
Social media ban in Ukraine: are parliamentarians preparing relevant draft laws and will access for children be restricted following the example of Europe?
Exclusive
January 29, 05:45 PM • 82054 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 306:42 PM
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenJanuary 30, 06:12 PM
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewJanuary 30, 05:25 PM
"I watched and cried": actress Anna Salivanchuk's grandson was bornJanuary 30, 03:51 PM
57-year-old Celine Dion joins TikTok: music legend tries something completely newJanuary 30, 01:24 PM
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Series

The value of assets seized from the shadow fuel market last year exceeded UAH 250 million - BEB

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

In 2025, the Bureau of Economic Security seized fuel, vouchers, and equipment worth over UAH 250 million, which is three times more than in 2024. Last year, BEB detectives seized over 3,000 tons of fuel and dismantled 76 gas stations.

The value of assets seized from the shadow fuel market last year exceeded UAH 250 million - BEB

The value of fuel, vouchers, and equipment seized last year as a result of the fight against the shadow market reached over UAH 250 million, which is three times more than in 2024. This was reported by the director of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) Oleksandr Tsyvinsky, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, for almost 30 years, "the shadow fuel market in Ukraine was the norm."

In 2025, it began to lose its economic meaning. The BES moved from recording violations to actually breaking schemes – dismantling, seizing property, and convictions. The result is three times greater than last year.

- Tsyvinsky noted.

He clarified that in 2025, BES detectives seized over 3,000 tons of fuel, including 1,300 tons of diesel, 1,000 tons of gasoline, and 624 tons of liquefied gas. In addition, 71.8 tons of fuel vouchers and 171 units of equipment used for storing, processing, and selling fuel were seized from illegal circulation.

"A red line for 'black' business: criminal liability, dismantling, seizure of equipment. Recently, fuel trucks have also become a key tool for illegal circulation. Goal: to end the sad history of illegal gas stations as a systemic phenomenon in 2026," Tsyvinsky summarized.

Recall

Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk stated that the fuel market in Ukraine is stable and fully supplied. Thus, since the beginning of 2026, over 344 thousand tons of fuel have been imported thanks to the diversification of supply routes.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Economy
Energy
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Ukraine