US revealed details regarding intelligence data for Ukraine ahead of the meeting in Jeddah

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukraine is receiving defensive intelligence, and the meeting of delegations in Jeddah may affect the issue of the pause in U.S. assistance to Ukraine. He said this to reporters on the way to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, reports UNN.

Details

"Ukrainians are already receiving all defensive intelligence information while we are talking. I think the whole idea of the pause in assistance is something that I hope we can resolve. Obviously, I think what happens tomorrow (March 11 - ed.) will be key in this," Rubio responded to a question about whether the American side would consider resuming the exchange of intelligence information with Ukrainians if this meeting goes well.

In response to a question regarding the assumption of some Europeans that the pause in military assistance and intelligence is appeasement of the aggressor, and that is why there are intensified attacks on Ukrainians, the U.S. Secretary of State replied: "We are trying to end the conflict. We are trying to end the war. We are trying to bring both sides to the table. The president is going to use any tools he has at his disposal to try to bring both sides to the table so that this war can end."

"And, frankly, right now he is the only leader in the world who has any chance. No one is telling you it will be easy. No one is saying it is guaranteed to work. But the only one who has a chance to make it work is President Trump. And so we – he is going to – we will continue to do what – to achieve his goals. And others can express their opinions, but none of them have the ability to help with this, and we do. And the president will take this opportunity to see where it leads, because ultimately he wants to end the war, which everyone should agree on," Rubio noted.

When asked to clarify what providing defensive intelligence means, whether it is a warning about Russian missile attacks, Rubio stated: "Yes, they have the ability to defend themselves." "But I don’t want to go too deep into the intelligence, other than to say that I hope that tomorrow (March 11 - ed.) we will have a really good meeting, and we will soon be in a different place," he indicated.

"I think if we come out of a good meeting, one that we feel good about and can report to the president, then I think decisions will be made regarding the pause, the current pause," the U.S. Secretary of State noted.

The statements were made ahead of the meeting of the U.S. delegation with the Ukrainian delegation on March 11 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Rubio will discuss the suspension of U.S. military aid to Ukraine in Saudi Arabia