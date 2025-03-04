The USA and Ukraine may sign a mineral agreement today - media

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

The USA and Ukraine may sign a mineral agreement today - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29608 views

After a tense meeting in the Oval Office, the USA and Ukraine plan to sign an agreement on the supply of minerals. The contract provides for the transfer of 50% of the revenues from Ukraine's natural resources to a joint investment fund.

The USA and Ukraine may sign a mineral agreement today - media

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine plan to sign a widely discussed agreement on mineral supplies following a failed meeting in the Oval Office on Friday. This was reported on Tuesday by four people familiar with the situation, according to UNN citing Reuters.

President Donald Trump informed his advisors that he wants to announce the agreement in his address to Congress on Tuesday evening, three sources reported, warning that the agreement has not yet been signed and the situation may change.

The publication reports that the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The administration of the President of Ukraine in Kyiv and the Ukrainian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The agreement was suspended on Friday after a contentious meeting in the Oval Office between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which led to the swift departure of the Ukrainian leader from the White House. Zelensky traveled to Washington to sign the agreement.

At this meeting, Trump and Vice President J. D. Vance reprimanded Zelensky, telling him that he should thank the U.S. for its support rather than asking for additional help in front of the American media.

"You are playing with World War III," Trump said.

In recent days, U.S. officials have spoken with officials in Kyiv about signing the mineral agreement, despite Friday's explosion, and urged Zelensky's advisors to convince the Ukrainian president to publicly apologize to Trump, according to one of the people familiar with the matter.

On Tuesday, Zelensky posted on X that Ukraine is ready to sign the agreement and called the meeting in the Oval Office "regrettable."

"Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go as planned," Zelensky wrote in his post. "Ukraine is ready to sit at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring about lasting peace."

According to media reports, it is unclear whether the agreement has changed. The agreement, which was supposed to be signed last week, did not include explicit security guarantees for Ukraine but provided the U.S. access to revenues from Ukraine's natural resources. It also stipulated that the Ukrainian government would contribute 50% of future monetization of any state natural resources to a reconstruction investment fund managed by the U.S. and Ukraine.

On Monday, Trump indicated that his administration remains open to signing the agreement, telling reporters in a group that Ukraine "should be more grateful."

"This country has stood with them through fire and water," Trump said. "We have given them much more than Europe, and Europe should have given more than we did."

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

