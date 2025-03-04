The USA and Ukraine may sign a mineral agreement today - media
Kyiv • UNN
After a tense meeting in the Oval Office, the USA and Ukraine plan to sign an agreement on the supply of minerals. The contract provides for the transfer of 50% of the revenues from Ukraine's natural resources to a joint investment fund.
The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine plan to sign a widely discussed agreement on mineral supplies following a failed meeting in the Oval Office on Friday. This was reported on Tuesday by four people familiar with the situation, according to UNN citing Reuters.
President Donald Trump informed his advisors that he wants to announce the agreement in his address to Congress on Tuesday evening, three sources reported, warning that the agreement has not yet been signed and the situation may change.
The publication reports that the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The administration of the President of Ukraine in Kyiv and the Ukrainian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The agreement was suspended on Friday after a contentious meeting in the Oval Office between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which led to the swift departure of the Ukrainian leader from the White House. Zelensky traveled to Washington to sign the agreement.
At this meeting, Trump and Vice President J. D. Vance reprimanded Zelensky, telling him that he should thank the U.S. for its support rather than asking for additional help in front of the American media.
"You are playing with World War III," Trump said.
In recent days, U.S. officials have spoken with officials in Kyiv about signing the mineral agreement, despite Friday's explosion, and urged Zelensky's advisors to convince the Ukrainian president to publicly apologize to Trump, according to one of the people familiar with the matter.
On Tuesday, Zelensky posted on X that Ukraine is ready to sign the agreement and called the meeting in the Oval Office "regrettable."
"Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go as planned," Zelensky wrote in his post. "Ukraine is ready to sit at the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring about lasting peace."
According to media reports, it is unclear whether the agreement has changed. The agreement, which was supposed to be signed last week, did not include explicit security guarantees for Ukraine but provided the U.S. access to revenues from Ukraine's natural resources. It also stipulated that the Ukrainian government would contribute 50% of future monetization of any state natural resources to a reconstruction investment fund managed by the U.S. and Ukraine.
On Monday, Trump indicated that his administration remains open to signing the agreement, telling reporters in a group that Ukraine "should be more grateful."
"This country has stood with them through fire and water," Trump said. "We have given them much more than Europe, and Europe should have given more than we did."