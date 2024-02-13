The U.S. Senate supports a bill to support Ukraine

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday, February 13, in the final vote supported the bill on foreign financing, which provides more than $60 billion in aid to Ukraine, according to the broadcast of the Senate session, UNN reports.

Details

According to the broadcast, the relevant bill, H.R. 815, has received 65-27 votes so far.

The head of the Servant of the People party, Olena Shulyak, said in this regard: "The US Senate has just finally supported a bill to support Ukraine. 61 billion dollars!!!".

Addendum

The bill includes, as media reports, $61 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel in its war against Hamas, and $4.83 billion to support partners in the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan, and to deter Chinese aggression.

It also provides $9.15 billion in humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, the West Bank, Ukraine and other conflict zones around the world.