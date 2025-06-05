The US Secretary of Defense reminded NATO allies that everyone must contribute to the defense of the alliance

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that NATO allies should step up their own defense efforts and not rely solely on the United States. This was reported by UNN referring to Politico.

Details

During a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels on June 5, Hegseth emphasized that all NATO allies must contribute to the defense of the continent.

I am here so that every NATO country understands that every shoulder must be under the bulwark, every country must contribute at this level of 5 percent – said the U.S. Secretary of Defense.

The United States is proud to be here, standing with our allies, but our message will remain clear: it is deterrence and peace through strength, but it cannot be a pillar – Hegseth told reporters.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense stressed that "it cannot and will not be a dependence on America. It cannot only be from U.S. capabilities – Politico reports.

Additionally

In Brussels, NATO defense ministers discussed updated capability targets, which include new military equipment requirements. They also paved the way for an agreement on a new defense spending target of 5% of gross domestic product.

To recap

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly questioned Washington's commitment to Article 5 of NATO, which provides for mutual defense in the event of aggression.